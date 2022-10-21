Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 21 Oct 2022 00:06GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences.

21 HR EMA

149.99

55 HR EMA

149.70

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

64

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of uptrend.

Resistance

150.92 - 50% proj. of 143.54-149.08 fm 148.15.

150.74 - 61.8% proj. of 148.15-150.07 fm 149.55.

150.28 - Thur's 32-year high.

Support

149.55 - Thur's low.

149.11 - Wed's low.

148.42 - Mon's low.

USD/JPY - 150.18.. Dlr swung wildly in volatile session on Thur. Price main tained a firm undertone in Asia after hitting 149.90 n rose to 150.07 in Europe b4 spiking down to 149.65, then 149.55 (Reuters) in NY b4 rallying to 150.28.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic 75.32 low (Mar) due to co-ordinated yen-selling intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although price fell back to 99.00 in mid -2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with US yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul n then strg gain to 145.89 in post-BoJ Thu signals uptrend remains in force. Dlr's plunge to 140.36 on BoJ's intervention the same day signals correction has occured, however, subsequent rise to 145.44 Fri signals upside bias remains, abv 145.89, 150.00, then twd 151.57 next week.

Today, although Thur's daily close abv psychological 150.00 handle bodes well for price to head to 150.92, later 151.57 (being 50% n 61.8% proj. of 143.54 to 149.08 measured fm 148.15 respectively), bearish divergences on hourly indica- tors would limit gain to 150.92 today. Only below 149.55 risks 149.11, 148.58/68.