Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 11 Oct 2022 00:00GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Bearish divergences.

21 HR EMA

145.59

55 HR EMA

145.34

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

63

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Possible resumption of LT uptrend.

Resistance

146.96 - 61.8% proj. of 140.35-145.31 fm 143.54.

146.30 - 50% proj. of 140.35-145.31 fm 143.54.

145.89 - Sep's fresh 24-year high.

Support

145.24 - Mon's low.

144.93 - Last Tue's high (now sup).

144.64 - Last Fri's low.

USD/JPY - 145.66.. Although dlr easily penetrated Fri's post-NFP high at 145.44 to 145.66 in Asia y'day, profit taking knocked price to 145.24 in European mroming b4 resuming ercent upmove to 145.85 in N. American morning.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic 75.32 low (Mar) due to co-ordinated yen-selling intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although price fell back to 99.00 in mid -2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with US yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul n then strg gain to 145.89 in post-BoJ Thu signals uptrend remains in force. Dlr's plunge to 140.36 on BoJ's intervention the same day signals correction has occured, however, subsequent rise to 145.44 Fri signals upside bias remains, abv 145.89, 146.30, then later 147.44.

Today, dlr's gain to 145.85 on renewed usd's strength suggests a re-test of Sep's fresh 24-year peak at 145.89 would be seen, abv there (BoJ permitting !) would extend LT uptrend to next proj. targets at 146.30, then twd 146.96 later this week. Only below 145.24 signals top is made, risks 144.93, possibly 144.64.