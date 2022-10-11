Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 11 Oct 2022 00:00GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
145.59
55 HR EMA
145.34
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
63
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Possible resumption of LT uptrend.
Resistance
146.96 - 61.8% proj. of 140.35-145.31 fm 143.54.
146.30 - 50% proj. of 140.35-145.31 fm 143.54.
145.89 - Sep's fresh 24-year high.
Support
145.24 - Mon's low.
144.93 - Last Tue's high (now sup).
144.64 - Last Fri's low.
USD/JPY - 145.66.. Although dlr easily penetrated Fri's post-NFP high at 145.44 to 145.66 in Asia y'day, profit taking knocked price to 145.24 in European mroming b4 resuming ercent upmove to 145.85 in N. American morning.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic 75.32 low (Mar) due to co-ordinated yen-selling intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although price fell back to 99.00 in mid -2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with US yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul n then strg gain to 145.89 in post-BoJ Thu signals uptrend remains in force. Dlr's plunge to 140.36 on BoJ's intervention the same day signals correction has occured, however, subsequent rise to 145.44 Fri signals upside bias remains, abv 145.89, 146.30, then later 147.44.
Today, dlr's gain to 145.85 on renewed usd's strength suggests a re-test of Sep's fresh 24-year peak at 145.89 would be seen, abv there (BoJ permitting !) would extend LT uptrend to next proj. targets at 146.30, then twd 146.96 later this week. Only below 145.24 signals top is made, risks 144.93, possibly 144.64.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
