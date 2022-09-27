Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 27 Sep 2022 00:46GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
144.29
55 HR EMA
143.82
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
56
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue
Resistance
145.89 - Last Thur's fresh 24-year high.
145.40 - Last Thur's Asian high.
144.78 - Mon's high.
Support
143.80 - Mon's NY low.
143.28 - Mon's low.
142.59 - Last Fri's Aust. high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 144.39.. Dlr continued to ratchet higher on Mon due to continued USD's strength caused by a near free fall in sterling. Price met renewed buying at 143.28 in Australia n climbed to session highs of 144.78 in NY afternoon.
On the bigger picture, DLR's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic 75.32 low (Mar) due to co-ordinated yen-selling intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although price fell back to 99.00 in mid -2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with US yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul n then strg gain to 145.89 in post-BoJ Thur signals uptrend remains in force. However, dlr's spectacular plunge to 140. 36 on BoJ's yen buying intervention signals correction has occured, as long as 138.81 (50% r of 131.74) holds, upside bias remains, abv 144.70, 145.89 again.
Today, dlr's selloff fm 145.89 to 140.36 on BoJ's unilateral yen inter- vention since 1998 signals temp. top is made n subsequent rise to 144.78 suggests 1st leg of correction over, only a daily daily close abv 145.00 would yield re-test of 145.89. On the downside, below 143.80 (NY low), 143.28.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
