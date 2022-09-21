Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 21 Sep 2022 00:32GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Turning down.

21 HR EMA

143.58

55 HR EMA

143.45

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

51

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

144.95 - Last week's high (Wed).

144.55 - Sep 08 high.

143.92 - Tue's high.

Support

143.48 - Hourly chart.

143.16 - Tue's NY low.

142.95 - Tue's low.

USD/JPY - 143.58.. Despite initial weakness to 142.95 at Asian open on Tue, the pair climbed steadily in tandem with U.S. yields n later hit 143.92 in NY morning as benchmark 10-year U.S. yields rallied to 10-year high of 3.6044%.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. Despite a sharp fall to a 7-week 130.41 trough on Aug 01, dlr's gain in tandem with U.S. yields n then break of 139.39 to 144.98 last Wed would extend uptrend to 146.00, reckon 147.20 would cap upside. Only below 140.79 risks stronger retrace. to 138/139.

Today, dlr's strg retreat fm 144.95 to 142.56 last Wed suggests choppy trading below Sep's 144.98 peak would continue. Tue's rally abv 143.80 res to 143 .92 may head back to 144.45/55 (Fed's hawkish hike perhaps) after consolidation, abv 144.98 needed for 145.45/50. Only below 142.95 risks 142.56, break, 142.05.