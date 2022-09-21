Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 21 Sep 2022 00:32GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Turning down.
21 HR EMA
143.58
55 HR EMA
143.45
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
51
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
144.95 - Last week's high (Wed).
144.55 - Sep 08 high.
143.92 - Tue's high.
Support
143.48 - Hourly chart.
143.16 - Tue's NY low.
142.95 - Tue's low.
USD/JPY - 143.58.. Despite initial weakness to 142.95 at Asian open on Tue, the pair climbed steadily in tandem with U.S. yields n later hit 143.92 in NY morning as benchmark 10-year U.S. yields rallied to 10-year high of 3.6044%.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. Despite a sharp fall to a 7-week 130.41 trough on Aug 01, dlr's gain in tandem with U.S. yields n then break of 139.39 to 144.98 last Wed would extend uptrend to 146.00, reckon 147.20 would cap upside. Only below 140.79 risks stronger retrace. to 138/139.
Today, dlr's strg retreat fm 144.95 to 142.56 last Wed suggests choppy trading below Sep's 144.98 peak would continue. Tue's rally abv 143.80 res to 143 .92 may head back to 144.45/55 (Fed's hawkish hike perhaps) after consolidation, abv 144.98 needed for 145.45/50. Only below 142.95 risks 142.56, break, 142.05.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).