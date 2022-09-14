Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 14 Sep 2022 00:46GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
143.89
55 HR EMA
143.32
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly indicators
Easing fm o/bot.
13 HR RSI
67
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 uptrend resumes.
Resistance
145.79 - 61.8% proj. of 138.06-144.98 fm 141.51.
145.31 - 50% proj. of 141.67-144.68 fm 143.80.
144.98 - Last Wed's fresh 24-year peak.
Support
144.13 - Hourly chart.
143.80 - Reaction loow fm 144.68.
143.49 - Mon's top (now sup).
USD/JPY - 144.58.. Although the pair remained on the back foot on usd's weakness due to market's expectation of soft US CPI. Price ratcheted lower to 141.67 in NY b4 'jumping' to 144.68 on hot US core CPI, then to 144.95 in Australia.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. Despite a sharp fall to a 7-week 130.41 trough on Aug 01, dlr's gain in tandem with U.S. yields n then break of 139.39 to 144.98 last Wed would extend uptrend to 146.00, reckon 147.20 would cap upside. Only below 140.79 risks stronger retrace. to 138/139.
Today, despite marginal gain to 144.95, present retreat would bring choppy swings b4 another rise, abv 144.98/00 would encourage for gain to 145.31, then later twd 145.79. Only a daily close below 143.80 'prolongs' volatile conso lidation, risks stronger retracement twd 143.49, then possibly 143.00/10.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
