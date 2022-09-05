Weekly USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 05 Sep 2022 00:23GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

140.23

55 HR EMA

139.87

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

60

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

141.13 - 100% proj. of 136.21-139.06 fm 138.28.

140.99 - 61.8% proj. of 139.07-140.79 fm 139.93.

140.79 - Last Fri's fresh 24-year top.

Support

139.93 - Last Fri's NY low.

139.67 - Last Thur's Asian high (now sup).

139.39 - Jul's high (now sup).

USD/JPY - 140.43.. Dlr continued its recent winning streak in tandem with U.S. yields, price ratcheted higher abv prev. 2022 high at 139.39 (Jul) on Thur n then hit a fresh 24-year peak of 140.79 in post-NFP NY Fri b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. Despite a sharp fall to a 7-week 130.41 trough on Aug 01, dlr's subsequent gain in tandem with U.S. yields n then break of 139.39 to 140.79 last Fri would extend uptrend to 143 .00, reckon 145.00 would cap upside. Only below 138.06 risks retrace. twd 135.82.

Today, as 139.93 in post-NFP NY has contained intra-day retreat fm 140.79 , consolidation with upside bias remains b4 heading twd 141.00, 'bearish divergen ces' on hourly indicators would cap price at 141.50/55. Only a daily close below 139.93 risks stronger retracement to 139.67, possibly 139.39 b4 rebound.