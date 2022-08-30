Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 30 Aug 2022 00:03GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

138.55

55 HR EMA

137.98

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly indicators

Easing fm o/bot.

13 HR RSI

61

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

140.00 - Psychological handle.

139.39 - Jul's 24-year high (14).

139.00 - Mon's high.

Support

138.28 - Mon's NY low.

1338.09 - Hourly chart.

137.71 - Aug 23 high (now sup).

USD/JPY - 138.70.. The greenback caught a bid in NZ Mon at 137.52 n easily penetrated Fri's 137.74 high ahead of Tokyo open n rallied on broad-based yen selling to a 6-week peak of 139.00 b4 retreating on profit taking to 138.28 (NY).

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. Despite a sharp fall to a 7-week 130.41 trough on Aug 01, dlr's subsequent gain to 137.74 last Fri signals pullback over n would bring re-test of 139.39 in early Sep, then twd 143.36. Only below 130.41 risks stronger retracement twd 126.37.

Today, dlr's impressive rise to 139.00 suggests re-test of Jul's fresh 24 -year peak at 139.39 would be seen after consolidaton, however, 'bearish divergen ces' on hourly indicators should cap price below psychological 140.00 handle. On the downside, only below 138.00 dampens bullishness n risks 137.71/74.