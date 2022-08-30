Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 30 Aug 2022 00:03GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
138.55
55 HR EMA
137.98
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Easing fm o/bot.
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
140.00 - Psychological handle.
139.39 - Jul's 24-year high (14).
139.00 - Mon's high.
Support
138.28 - Mon's NY low.
1338.09 - Hourly chart.
137.71 - Aug 23 high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 138.70.. The greenback caught a bid in NZ Mon at 137.52 n easily penetrated Fri's 137.74 high ahead of Tokyo open n rallied on broad-based yen selling to a 6-week peak of 139.00 b4 retreating on profit taking to 138.28 (NY).
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. Despite a sharp fall to a 7-week 130.41 trough on Aug 01, dlr's subsequent gain to 137.74 last Fri signals pullback over n would bring re-test of 139.39 in early Sep, then twd 143.36. Only below 130.41 risks stronger retracement twd 126.37.
Today, dlr's impressive rise to 139.00 suggests re-test of Jul's fresh 24 -year peak at 139.39 would be seen after consolidaton, however, 'bearish divergen ces' on hourly indicators should cap price below psychological 140.00 handle. On the downside, only below 138.00 dampens bullishness n risks 137.71/74.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
