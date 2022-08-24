Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 24 Aug 2022 00:39GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

136.901

55 HR EMA

36.87

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias

Resistance

137.71 - Tue's 1-month high

136.43 - Mon's Asian high

137.23 - Last week's high (Fri)

Support

136.62 - Intra-day low (AUS)

136.35 - Hourly chart

135.82 - Tue's low

USD/JPY - 136.92.. Although dlr edged marginally higher to a 1-month top of 137.71 at Tokyo open, price fall to 137.05 (Europe) on profit taking. Despite rebounding to 137.64 in NY, price tanked to 135.82 after weak U.S. PMI data.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. Despite a sharp fall to a 7-week 130.41 trough on Aug 01, dlr's subsequent gain to 137.23 last Fri signals pullback over n would bring re-test of 139.39 later this month, then twd 143.36 in Sep. Only below 130.41 risks stronger retracement twd 126.37.

Today, dlr's 3-legged rise fm Aug's 130.41 low to 137.71 suggests correct ion fm 2022 139.39 peak has ended n as said Tue's top was accompanied with bearish divergences on hourly indicators, intra-day fall to 135.82 would bring consolidation b4 up. Abv 137.23 may head twd 137.71, break, 138.35/40 later this week.