Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 12 Aug 2022 00:43GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
132.93
55 HR EMA
133.34
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences.
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
134.37 - Mon's low (now res).
133.89 - Tue's Asian high.
133.66 - 50% r of 135.57-131.74.
Support
132.62 - Thur's Asian low.
132.04 - Wed's low.
131.74 - Thur's low.
USD/JPY - 133.39.. Despite tumbling on Wed in NY fm 135.03 to 132.04, dlr rebounded in tandem with U.S. yields to 133.31 in Asia Thur b4 resuming this week's decline fm 135.57 (Mon) to 131.74 on renewed usd's weakness after US PPI.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. Last week's selloff to a 7-week 130.41 trough signals long-overdue correction has taken place . Having said that, Fri's rally to 135.49 suggests 1st leg of correction over n would head twd 137.46, abv, 138.87. Only below 130.41 risks retrace. twd 129.77.
Today, although dlr's fall fm 135.57 to 131.74 suggests early correction fm Aug's 7-week 130.41 trough has ended, as said Thur's 8-day low was accompanied with 'bullish convergences' on hourly inidcators, subsequent rebound would bring range trading, abv 133.66 may head back twd 134.37. Below 132.50, 131.74 again.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
