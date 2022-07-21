Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 21 Jul 2022 00:18GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences.

21 HR EMA

138.22

55 HR EMA

138.16

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

67

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

139.39 - Last Thur's fresh 24-year high.

139.12 - Last Fri's high (AUS).

138.61 - Prev. hourly sup (now res).

Support

137.90 - Mon's low.

137.75 - Last Mon's high (now sup).

137.39 - Tue's low.



USD/JPY - 138.42.. Although dlr extended Tue's gain fm 137.39 to 138.24 to 138.37 initially in Asia, price ratcheted loower to 137.91 on cross buying in yen b4 edging higher due to rally in US yields to 138.30 in late NY session.



On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks on risk sentiment to a 20-year peak of 131.34 in May 20 22 confirms LT uptrend has resumed. Dlr's gain to a 24-year peak of 139.39 last week would head to 140.00, 'bearish divergences' should cap price below 141.31 n yield decline. Only below 136.49 risks correction twd 134.75 later this month.



Today, dlr's strg bounce fm 137.39 to 138.37, then 138.49 at Tokyo open suggests 1st leg of correction fm last Thur's fersh 24-year peak at 139.39 has ended n rising hourly indicators would send price to 138.44, break would encourage for gain to 138.65 (61.8% r), reckon 139.12 would hold. Below 137.75