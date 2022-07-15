Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 15 Jul 2022 00:30GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

138.77

55 HR EMA

138.13

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

62

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

140.00 - Psychological handle.

139.75 - 50% proj. of 137.11-139.39 fm 138.61.

139.39 - Thur's fresh 24-year high.

Support

138.61 - Reaction low fm 139.39.

138.25 - 50% r of 137.11-139.39.

138.12 - Thur's Asian morning top (now sup).



USD/JPY - 138.93.. Dlr caught a bid ahead of Tokyo open y'day n easily penetrated Wed's 137.86 24-year peak at 137.86 to as high as 139.39 in Europe due to cross-selling in yen b4 retreating to 138.61 n later swung sideways in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks on risk sentiment to a 20-year peak of 131.34 in May 20 22 confirms LT uptrend has resumed. Dlr's gain to a 24-year peak of 136.99 in Jun n then 137.75 on Mon would head to 138.65, 'bearish divergences' should cap price below 140.00 handle. Only below 134.75 may risk correction twd 131.50.

Today, despite dlr's sideways swings in New York following intra-day retreat fm 139.39 to 138.61, as long as this reaction low holds, recent uptrend would head to 139.75, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price below 140.00 handle. A daily close below 138.61 may risk retracement twd 138.12.