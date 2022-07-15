Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 15 Jul 2022 00:30GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
138.77
55 HR EMA
138.13
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
62
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
140.00 - Psychological handle.
139.75 - 50% proj. of 137.11-139.39 fm 138.61.
139.39 - Thur's fresh 24-year high.
Support
138.61 - Reaction low fm 139.39.
138.25 - 50% r of 137.11-139.39.
138.12 - Thur's Asian morning top (now sup).
USD/JPY - 138.93.. Dlr caught a bid ahead of Tokyo open y'day n easily penetrated Wed's 137.86 24-year peak at 137.86 to as high as 139.39 in Europe due to cross-selling in yen b4 retreating to 138.61 n later swung sideways in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks on risk sentiment to a 20-year peak of 131.34 in May 20 22 confirms LT uptrend has resumed. Dlr's gain to a 24-year peak of 136.99 in Jun n then 137.75 on Mon would head to 138.65, 'bearish divergences' should cap price below 140.00 handle. Only below 134.75 may risk correction twd 131.50.
Today, despite dlr's sideways swings in New York following intra-day retreat fm 139.39 to 138.61, as long as this reaction low holds, recent uptrend would head to 139.75, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price below 140.00 handle. A daily close below 138.61 may risk retracement twd 138.12.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
