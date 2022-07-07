Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 07 July 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 136.09
Despite dollar's sharp fall from last Wed's fresh 24-year peak at 136.99 to as low as 134.75 Fri in tandem with US yields, subsequent strong rebound to 136.36 Tue and yesterday's bounce to 136.00 suggests consolidation with upside bias remains and above 136.36 would yield re-test of said res, break, 136.70/80 later.
On the downside, only a daily close below 135.26 would prolong choppy swings and risk weakness towards 134.96, 134.75.
Data to be released on Thursday
Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house price, Germany industrial output.
U.S. ADP employment rate, international trade balance, goods trade balance, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Canada trade balance, exports, imports and Ivey PMI.
