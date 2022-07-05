Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 05 Jul 2022 00:05GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily indicators

Bearish divergences.

21 HR EMA

135.57

55 HR EMA

135.55

Trend hourly chart

Sideways.

Hourly indicators

Rising.

13 HR RSI

66

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

136.81 - Last Thur's high.

136.44 - Hourly res.

135.98 - Last Fri's high.

Support

135.54 - Mon's Euroepan morning high (now sup).

135.26 - Hourly chart.

134.75 - Last Fri's low.

USD/JPY - 135.89.. Although dlr fell initially y'day following selloff in U.S. yields on Fri n weakened to 134.79 after Tokyo open, broad-based yen sell- ing lifted price to 135.54 (Europe), then later 135.77 in N. American morning.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks on risk sentiment to a 20-year peak of 131.34 in May 20 22 confirms LT uptrend has resumed. Last week's gain to a 24-year peak of 136.99 n subsequent retreat to 134.75 would bring range trading b4 heading to 137.41, bearish divergences would cap price at 138.10/20. Below 134.27 may risk 131.50.

Today, dlr's intra-day break of 135.77 suggests 1st leg of correction fm last Wed's 24-year peak at 136.99 has ended at 134.75 Fri n rising hourly indica- tos suggests upside bias remains, abv 135.98 would head twd 136.44 b4 retreat due to 'consolidative' outlook. Below 135.50/54 signals top n risks 135.00, 134.75.