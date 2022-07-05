Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 05 Jul 2022 00:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
135.57
55 HR EMA
135.55
Trend hourly chart
Sideways.
Hourly indicators
Rising.
13 HR RSI
66
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
136.81 - Last Thur's high.
136.44 - Hourly res.
135.98 - Last Fri's high.
Support
135.54 - Mon's Euroepan morning high (now sup).
135.26 - Hourly chart.
134.75 - Last Fri's low.
USD/JPY - 135.89.. Although dlr fell initially y'day following selloff in U.S. yields on Fri n weakened to 134.79 after Tokyo open, broad-based yen sell- ing lifted price to 135.54 (Europe), then later 135.77 in N. American morning.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks on risk sentiment to a 20-year peak of 131.34 in May 20 22 confirms LT uptrend has resumed. Last week's gain to a 24-year peak of 136.99 n subsequent retreat to 134.75 would bring range trading b4 heading to 137.41, bearish divergences would cap price at 138.10/20. Below 134.27 may risk 131.50.
Today, dlr's intra-day break of 135.77 suggests 1st leg of correction fm last Wed's 24-year peak at 136.99 has ended at 134.75 Fri n rising hourly indica- tos suggests upside bias remains, abv 135.98 would head twd 136.44 b4 retreat due to 'consolidative' outlook. Below 135.50/54 signals top n risks 135.00, 134.75.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0200 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bottomed at a fresh two-decade low of 1.0160 on Tuesday, bouncing afterwards but holding below 1.0200. FOMC Minutes showed US policymakers are willing to become more restrictive if inflation persists. Growth forecast downwardly revised for this year and the next.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!