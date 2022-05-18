Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 18 May 2022 00 :56GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

129.35

55 HR EMA

129.29

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

52

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue

Resistance

130.81 - Last Wednesday's high.

130.06 - Hourly res.

129.77 - Tue's high.

Support

128.71 - Mon's low.

128.50 - Last Fri's European low.

128.36 - Last Fri's Asian morning low.



USD/JPY - 129.40. Despite initial dip to 128.88 at Asian open on Tue, price quickly ratcheted higher in tandem with U.S. yields to 129.55 in Europe, then to session highs of 129.77 in NY morning b4 briefly retreating to 129.08.



On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n gain to a 20-year peak of 131.24 in late Apr would head to 132.42, reckon 123.95 should hold. Only be- low 127.53 signals temporary top made n risks retrace. to 126.96, then 126.31.



Today, DLR's strong rise from last week's low at 127.53 (Thur) to 129.77 suggests 1st leg of correction from May's 131.34 peaks has ended n as long as 128.88 sup holds, upside bias remains for gain to 129.88, break would head to 131. 05/06 but 130.57 would cap upside. Only below 128.88 risks weakness two 128.36.