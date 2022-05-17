Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 17 May 2022 00:14GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
129.11
55 HR EMA
129.16
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
41
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue
Resistance
130.06 - Hourly res
129.88 - 61.8% r of 131.34-127.53
129.63 - Mon's high
Support
128.71 - Mon's low
128.50 - Last Fri's European low
128.36 - Last Fri's Asian morning low
USD/JPY - 128.89.. Despite extending eary rise fm last week's 127.53 low (Thur) to 129.63 at Asian open, price briefly tanked to 128.71 in Asia on fall- ing U.S. yields n weak CN data b4 swinging sideways for rest of Mon's trading.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n gain to a 20-year peak of 131.24 in late Apr would head to 132.42, reckon 123.95 should hold. Only be- low 127.53 signals temporary top made n risks retrace. to 126.96, then 126.31.
Today, dlr's strg rise fm 127.53 to 129.63 suggests 1st leg of correct- ion fm May's 131.34 peak has ended n subsequent retreat to 128.71 n then intra- day wild swings in Europe n NY session would bring consolidation, as long as 128 .33/36 holds, mild upside bias remains, abv 129.63, 129.88, break, 131.05/06.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
