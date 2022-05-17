Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 17 May 2022 00:14GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

129.11

55 HR EMA

129.16

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

41

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue

Resistance

130.06 - Hourly res

129.88 - 61.8% r of 131.34-127.53

129.63 - Mon's high

Support

128.71 - Mon's low

128.50 - Last Fri's European low

128.36 - Last Fri's Asian morning low

USD/JPY - 128.89.. Despite extending eary rise fm last week's 127.53 low (Thur) to 129.63 at Asian open, price briefly tanked to 128.71 in Asia on fall- ing U.S. yields n weak CN data b4 swinging sideways for rest of Mon's trading.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n gain to a 20-year peak of 131.24 in late Apr would head to 132.42, reckon 123.95 should hold. Only be- low 127.53 signals temporary top made n risks retrace. to 126.96, then 126.31.

Today, dlr's strg rise fm 127.53 to 129.63 suggests 1st leg of correct- ion fm May's 131.34 peak has ended n subsequent retreat to 128.71 n then intra- day wild swings in Europe n NY session would bring consolidation, as long as 128 .33/36 holds, mild upside bias remains, abv 129.63, 129.88, break, 131.05/06.