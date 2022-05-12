Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 12 May 2022 00:40GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
130.00
55 HR EMA
130.16
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
39
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
One more fall b4 rebound.
Resistance
130.81 - Wed's high.
130.57 - Tue's high.
130.06 - Reaction high fm 129.46.
Support
129.46 - Wed's low.
129.15 - 50% r of 129.96 to 131.34.
128.64 - Last week's low (Wed).
USD/JPY - 129.62.. Trading dlr was tricky due to Wed's wild ride in NY. Although price extended fall fm Mon's 20-year 131.34 peak to 129.60 in Europe, dlr jumped to 130.81 after hot US CPI but only to tank to 129.46 b4 recovering.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n gain to a 20-year peak of 131.24 in late Apr would head to 132.42, reckon 123.95 should hold. Only be- low 128.64 signals temporary top made n risks stronger retracement twd 126.96.
Today, as 131.34 top was also accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, weakness to 129.46 suggests temp. high is made n although dlr has remained under pressure after recovery to 130.06, 'bullish convergences' on hourly tech would keep price abv 129.15. Abv 130.06 signals low, 130.57, 130.81.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to multi-year lows near mid-1.0400s
EUR/USD encountered fresh bearish pressure in the early European session on Thursday and touched its weakest level since January 2007 near 1.0450. The intense flight to safety, as reflected by the more-than-2% decline seen in the Euro Stoxx 600, is providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year lows below 1.2200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low after the UK GDP QoQ rate missed estimates with 0.8% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
Gold rebounds from $1,850 as yields probe USD bulls ahead of US PPI
Gold picks up bids from intraday low to pare daily losses around $1,853 amid the initial hour of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest rebound could be linked to a slump in the US Treasury yields, which in turn tests US dollar buyers.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.