Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 12 May 2022 00:40GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily indicators

Bearish divergences.

21 HR EMA

130.00

55 HR EMA

130.16

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

39

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

One more fall b4 rebound.

Resistance

130.81 - Wed's high.

130.57 - Tue's high.

130.06 - Reaction high fm 129.46.

Support

129.46 - Wed's low.

129.15 - 50% r of 129.96 to 131.34.

128.64 - Last week's low (Wed).

USD/JPY - 129.62.. Trading dlr was tricky due to Wed's wild ride in NY. Although price extended fall fm Mon's 20-year 131.34 peak to 129.60 in Europe, dlr jumped to 130.81 after hot US CPI but only to tank to 129.46 b4 recovering.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n gain to a 20-year peak of 131.24 in late Apr would head to 132.42, reckon 123.95 should hold. Only be- low 128.64 signals temporary top made n risks stronger retracement twd 126.96.

Today, as 131.34 top was also accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, weakness to 129.46 suggests temp. high is made n although dlr has remained under pressure after recovery to 130.06, 'bullish convergences' on hourly tech would keep price abv 129.15. Abv 130.06 signals low, 130.57, 130.81.