Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 11 May 2022 00:35GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
130.33
55 HR EMA
130.37
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
One more fall b4 rebound.
Resistance
131.24 -Mon's fresh 20-year high.
130.80 - Last Thur's high.
130.57 - Tue's high.
Support
129.81 - Tue's low.
129.55 - Last Thur's Australian high (now sup).
129.32 - Apr 29 low.
USD/JPY - 130.22.. Despite initial recovery to 130.57 (AUS), selling quick ly emerged n knocked price below Mon's 130.13 low to 129.81 in Asia. Dlr then rebounded to 130.54 but fell back to 129.87 ahead of NY open b4 rebounding.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n gain to a 20-year peak of 131.24 in late Apr would head to 132.42, reckon 123.95 should hold. Only be- low 128.64 signals temporary top made n risks stronger retracement twd 126.96.
Today, as Mon's 131.34 was accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on the hourly indicators, subsequent fall to 129.87 signals temporary top is made n may head to 129.65/75, reckon 129.55 should contain weakness n bring rebound. A daily close abv 130.80 signals pullback over and heads back to 130.24/34 later.
