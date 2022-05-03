Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 03 May 2022 00:16GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
130.12
55 HR EMA
130.00
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
45
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue
Resistance
131.24 - Last Thur's 20-year peak.
130.95 - Last Fri's high.
130.47 - Mon's high.
Support
129.71 - Mon's NY low.
129.62 - Mon's low.
129.32 - Last Fri's low.
USD/JPY - 130.04.. Dlr went through a roller-coaster session on Mon. Despite initial dip to 129.62, price quickly rebounded n then climbed in tandem with U.S. yields to session highs of 130.47 in Europe n retreated to 129.71 (NY).
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n last week's s gain to a near 20-year peak of 129.40 may head to 130.50 later this month. On the downside , only below 125.10 signals temp. top made n risks stronger retrace. twd 123.03.
Today, although sharp retreat fm Thur's 20-year peak of 131.24 to as low as 129.32 Fri suggests LT uptrend has made a temp. top, subsequent bounce to 130. 47 signals upside bias remains but abv 130.79 needed to signal pullback over n head back twd 131.24. Only below 129.32 risks 129.10, break, 128.89.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.