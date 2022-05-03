Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 03 May 2022 00:16GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

130.12

55 HR EMA

130.00

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

45

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue

Resistance

131.24 - Last Thur's 20-year peak.

130.95 - Last Fri's high.

130.47 - Mon's high.

Support

129.71 - Mon's NY low.

129.62 - Mon's low.

129.32 - Last Fri's low.

USD/JPY - 130.04.. Dlr went through a roller-coaster session on Mon. Despite initial dip to 129.62, price quickly rebounded n then climbed in tandem with U.S. yields to session highs of 130.47 in Europe n retreated to 129.71 (NY).

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n last week's s gain to a near 20-year peak of 129.40 may head to 130.50 later this month. On the downside , only below 125.10 signals temp. top made n risks stronger retrace. twd 123.03.

Today, although sharp retreat fm Thur's 20-year peak of 131.24 to as low as 129.32 Fri suggests LT uptrend has made a temp. top, subsequent bounce to 130. 47 signals upside bias remains but abv 130.79 needed to signal pullback over n head back twd 131.24. Only below 129.32 risks 129.10, break, 128.89.