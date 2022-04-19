Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 19 Apr 2022 00:01GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
126.82
55 HR EMA
126.51
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences.
13 HR RSI
75
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
127.94 - 100% proj. of 123.47-126.31 fm 125.10.
127.89 - 61.8% proj. of 114.42-125.10 fm 121.29.
127.22 - Intra-day fresh near 20-year high.
Support
126.79 - Mon's Asian high (now sup).
126.25 - Mon's low.
126.01 - Last Thur's high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 127.13. Although DLR penetrated Fri's 126.68 high to a fresh near 20-year peak of 126.79 shortly after Tokyo open, price briefly fell to 126. 25 on BOJ Kuroda's yen comments n then moved sideways b4 hitting 127.00 in NY.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n Mon's gain to a fresh near 20-year peak of 127.00 may head to 128.70 later this month. On the downside, below 124.78 signals temp. top is made n risks stronger retrace. twd 123.03.
Today, despite intra-day gain to 127.22 in Aust., 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would prevent strong rise, reckon 127.60/70 would cap upside n yield a much-needed minor correction. On the downside, below 126.68 signals temporary top is made n yields 126.44 (NY low) but reckon 126.25 would hold.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
