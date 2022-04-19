Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 19 Apr 2022 00:01GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

126.82

55 HR EMA

126.51

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

75

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

127.94 - 100% proj. of 123.47-126.31 fm 125.10.

127.89 - 61.8% proj. of 114.42-125.10 fm 121.29.

127.22 - Intra-day fresh near 20-year high.

Support

126.79 - Mon's Asian high (now sup).

126.25 - Mon's low.

126.01 - Last Thur's high (now sup).

USD/JPY - 127.13. Although DLR penetrated Fri's 126.68 high to a fresh near 20-year peak of 126.79 shortly after Tokyo open, price briefly fell to 126. 25 on BOJ Kuroda's yen comments n then moved sideways b4 hitting 127.00 in NY.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n Mon's gain to a fresh near 20-year peak of 127.00 may head to 128.70 later this month. On the downside, below 124.78 signals temp. top is made n risks stronger retrace. twd 123.03.

Today, despite intra-day gain to 127.22 in Aust., 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would prevent strong rise, reckon 127.60/70 would cap upside n yield a much-needed minor correction. On the downside, below 126.68 signals temporary top is made n yields 126.44 (NY low) but reckon 126.25 would hold.