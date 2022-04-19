Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 19 Apr 2022 00:01GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

126.82

55 HR EMA

126.51

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

75

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

127.94 - 100% proj. of 123.47-126.31 fm 125.10.
127.89 - 61.8% proj. of 114.42-125.10 fm 121.29.
127.22 - Intra-day fresh near 20-year high.

Support

126.79 - Mon's Asian high (now sup).
126.25 - Mon's low.
126.01 - Last Thur's high (now sup).

USD/JPY - 127.13. Although DLR penetrated Fri's 126.68 high to a fresh near 20-year peak of 126.79 shortly after Tokyo open, price briefly fell to 126. 25 on BOJ Kuroda's yen comments n then moved sideways b4 hitting 127.00 in NY.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n Mon's gain to a fresh near 20-year peak of 127.00 may head to 128.70 later this month. On the downside, below 124.78 signals temp. top is made n risks stronger retrace. twd 123.03.

Today, despite intra-day gain to 127.22 in Aust., 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would prevent strong rise, reckon 127.60/70 would cap upside n yield a much-needed minor correction. On the downside, below 126.68 signals temporary top is made n yields 126.44 (NY low) but reckon 126.25 would hold.

USDJPY

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces back above 1.0800 as USD bulls take a breather

EUR/USD bounces back above 1.0800 as USD bulls take a breather

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, rebounding amid a pullback in the US dollar despite a cautious market mood. The aggressive Fed's tightening bets and a probable EU embargo on Russian energy imports could keep a check on the pair's upside. 

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY surges towards 128.50 on Fed-BOJ divergence, 130.00 eyed

USD/JPY surges towards 128.50 on Fed-BOJ divergence, 130.00 eyed

USD/JPY is surging towards 128.50 as a broader strength in the US dollar deepens. Fed’s James Bullard sounded more hawkish than earlier on guidance for this fiscal year. Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Kuroda said that a weak yen is positive for the economy as a whole. 

USD/JPY News

Gold remains pressured below $1,980 on stronger US dollar

Gold remains pressured below $1,980 on stronger US dollar

Gold Price is looking to wipe out the previous gains, as it edges lower in the Asian trading this Tuesday. The unstoppable rally in the USD/JPY pair, fuelled by the Fed-BOJ policy imbalance, is bolstering the US dollar bid at gold’s expense.

Gold News

ApeCoin price could see a massive run-up as whales continue to accumulate

ApeCoin price could see a massive run-up as whales continue to accumulate

ApeCoin price has shown a major technical confluence of bullish signal that forecasts that good things are bound to happen. The crypto market shows good health, making this run-up possible.

Read more

French Elections Preview: EUR/USD buy opportunity? Macron lead is underestimated, three scenarios Premium

French Elections Preview: EUR/USD buy opportunity? Macron lead is underestimated, three scenarios

Once bitten, twice shy – Investors are still licking the wounds from Brexit, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other improbable events that became reality.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures