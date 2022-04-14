Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 14 Apr 2022 00:26GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
125.61
55 HR EMA
125.46
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
35
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue
Resistance
126.31 - Wed's near 20-year high
126.06 - Hourly chart
125.77 - Mon's high
Support
125.10 - Mar's near 7-year high (now sup)
124.78 - Tue's low
124.23 - Last Thur's high (now sup)
USD/JPY - 125.29.. Despite dl's resumption of recent uptrend yesterday in early Europen trading to a near 20-year high of 126.31, profit-taking knocked price lower n dlr later tumbled to 125.38 in NY on broad-based USD's weakness.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n last week's gain to a near 7-year peak of 125.10 may head to 126.80/85 later this month. Only below 120.00 signals temporary top is made n risks stronger retracement twd 119.39.
Today, as 126.31 high was accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on the hourly indicators, subsequent fall to 125.38 signals temp. top is made n range trading may be seen on Easter Fri n Mon. As long as sup 124.78 holds, upside bias remains for gain to 126.70/80 is seen next week, only below may risk 124.04.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
