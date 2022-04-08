Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 08 Apr 2022 00:02GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

21 HR EMA

123.91

55 HR EMA

123.70

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

68

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

125.10 - Last Mon's near 7-year high

124.70 - Hourly chart

124.30 - Mar 29 high

Support

123.93 - Intra-day low (AUS)

123.76 - Thur's NY low

123.47 - Wed's low



USD/JPY - 124.12.. Although initial fell in tandem with U.S. yields to 123 .48 at Asian open Thur, renewed buying abv Wed's 123.47 low lifted price, the pair ratcheted higher to 124.00 on intra-day rise in U.S. yields in NY.



On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n last week's gain to a near 7-year peak of 125.10 may head to 126.80/85 later this month. Only below 120.00 signals temporary top is made n risks stronger retracement twd 119.39.



Today, dlr's recent rally fm 121.29 to 124.05 (Wed) suggests pullback fm Mar's near 7-year peak at 125.10 has ended n intra-day break of 124.05 would head to 124.70, 'bearish divergences' would cap dlr below 125.10. Only daily close below 123.76 (NY low) prolongs choppy swings, risks 123.47, break, 123.10/20.