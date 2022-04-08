Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 08 Apr 2022 00:02GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
21 HR EMA
123.91
55 HR EMA
123.70
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
68
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
125.10 - Last Mon's near 7-year high
124.70 - Hourly chart
124.30 - Mar 29 high
Support
123.93 - Intra-day low (AUS)
123.76 - Thur's NY low
123.47 - Wed's low
USD/JPY - 124.12.. Although initial fell in tandem with U.S. yields to 123 .48 at Asian open Thur, renewed buying abv Wed's 123.47 low lifted price, the pair ratcheted higher to 124.00 on intra-day rise in U.S. yields in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low remains in force n last week's gain to a near 7-year peak of 125.10 may head to 126.80/85 later this month. Only below 120.00 signals temporary top is made n risks stronger retracement twd 119.39.
Today, dlr's recent rally fm 121.29 to 124.05 (Wed) suggests pullback fm Mar's near 7-year peak at 125.10 has ended n intra-day break of 124.05 would head to 124.70, 'bearish divergences' would cap dlr below 125.10. Only daily close below 123.76 (NY low) prolongs choppy swings, risks 123.47, break, 123.10/20.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
