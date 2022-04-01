Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 01 Apr 2022 00:01GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
21 HR EMA
121.74
55 HR EMA
121.01
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences.
13 HR RSI
50
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
123.20 - Wed's high.
122.76 - 38.2% r of 125.10-121.32.
122.24 - Wed's NY high.
Support
121.29 - Thur's low.
120.96 - Mar 24 low.
120.60 - Mar 23 low.
USD/JPY - 121.81.. The pair swung wildly in hectic trading Thir. Despite initial rise to 122.45 in Asia, price tumbled to 121.35 in European morning b4 rebounding to 122.22 but only to tumble on yen-buying to 121.29 in NY morning.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 6-year peak of 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route to 123. 37, o/bot condition should cap price below psychological 125.00 handle this week. On the downside, below 120.00 signals temp. top n risks retracement twd 119.39.
Today, as 121.29 low was accompanied with bullish convergences on hourly indicators, subsequent recovery would bring consolidation, abv 122.45 signals at least the 1st leg of correction fm Mon's near 7-year 125.10 top over n heads to 122.75 (38.2% r). Only below 121.29 risks 120.96 but 120.60 should hold.
