Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 29 Mar 2022 00:42GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Overbought
21 HR EMA
123.57
55 HR EMA
122.87
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
52
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
125.10 - Mon's near 7-year high.
124.70 - Hourly chart.
124.18 - Intra-day high (AUS).
Support
123.15 - Mon's NY low.
122.77 - Hourly chart.
122.43 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 123.61. Dollar swung 'wildly' in Mon's session. Price jumped in Asia on BOJ's unlimited bond purchase news to 123.25 n then rallied to 125.10 in Europe on BOJ's similar move b4 retreating to 123.15 in NY on profit-taking.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 6-year peak of 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route to 123. 37, o/bot condition should cap price below psychological 125.00 handle this week. On the downside, below 120.00 signals temp. top n risks retracement twd 119.39.
Today, despite Mon's sharp retreat fm a near 7-year peak pf 125.10 to 123 .15, intra-day bounce to 124.18 in Aust. suggests 1st leg of correction over n choppy sideways swings are in store. Abv 124.70 needed to head back to 125.00/10 while below 123.15 may risk stronger retracement to 122.77, possibly 122.43.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
