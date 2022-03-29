Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 29 Mar 2022 00:42GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Overbought

21 HR EMA

123.57

55 HR EMA

122.87

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

52

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

125.10 - Mon's near 7-year high.

124.70 - Hourly chart.

124.18 - Intra-day high (AUS).

Support

123.15 - Mon's NY low.

122.77 - Hourly chart.

122.43 - Last Fri's high (now sup).



USD/JPY - 123.61. Dollar swung 'wildly' in Mon's session. Price jumped in Asia on BOJ's unlimited bond purchase news to 123.25 n then rallied to 125.10 in Europe on BOJ's similar move b4 retreating to 123.15 in NY on profit-taking.



On the bigger picture, DLR's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 6-year peak of 116.34 in Jan signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route to 123. 37, o/bot condition should cap price below psychological 125.00 handle this week. On the downside, below 120.00 signals temp. top n risks retracement twd 119.39.



Today, despite Mon's sharp retreat fm a near 7-year peak pf 125.10 to 123 .15, intra-day bounce to 124.18 in Aust. suggests 1st leg of correction over n choppy sideways swings are in store. Abv 124.70 needed to head back to 125.00/10 while below 123.15 may risk stronger retracement to 122.77, possibly 122.43.