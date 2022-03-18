Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 18 Mar 2022 01:07GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Overbought

21 HR EMA

118.60

55 HR EMA

118.47

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences

13 HR RSI

54

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

119.83 - 61.8% proj. of 115.82-118.44 fm 117.71.

119.60 - 50% proj. of 114.66-118.44 fm 117.71.

119.12 - Wed's fresh 5-year peak.

Support

118.37 - Thur's low.

118.18 - Wed's low.

117.71 - Tue's low.



USD/JPY - 118.68.. Despite initial recovery to 119.02 on Thur, DLR fell steadily lower due to USD's weakness as global stock rally boosted risk sentiment n later fell to session lows of 118.37 in NY afternoon b4 recovering.



On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 118. 66 (2016 peak), 'bearish divergences' would cap price below psychological 120.00 handle in Mar. On the downside, below 116.34 signals temp. top n risks 115.40/50.



Today, as Wed's 118.44 high was also accompanied with bearish divergences on hourly indicators, subsequent fall to 118.37 suggests temp. top is made, below 118.37 would head back twd 118.18 but sup at 117.71 should hold. Abv 119.12 would extend uptrend to 119.35/45 but projected res at 119.60 should cap upside.