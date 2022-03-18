Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 18 Mar 2022 01:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Overbought
21 HR EMA
118.60
55 HR EMA
118.47
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
54
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
119.83 - 61.8% proj. of 115.82-118.44 fm 117.71.
119.60 - 50% proj. of 114.66-118.44 fm 117.71.
119.12 - Wed's fresh 5-year peak.
Support
118.37 - Thur's low.
118.18 - Wed's low.
117.71 - Tue's low.
USD/JPY - 118.68.. Despite initial recovery to 119.02 on Thur, DLR fell steadily lower due to USD's weakness as global stock rally boosted risk sentiment n later fell to session lows of 118.37 in NY afternoon b4 recovering.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 118. 66 (2016 peak), 'bearish divergences' would cap price below psychological 120.00 handle in Mar. On the downside, below 116.34 signals temp. top n risks 115.40/50.
Today, as Wed's 118.44 high was also accompanied with bearish divergences on hourly indicators, subsequent fall to 118.37 suggests temp. top is made, below 118.37 would head back twd 118.18 but sup at 117.71 should hold. Abv 119.12 would extend uptrend to 119.35/45 but projected res at 119.60 should cap upside.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback outperform its rivals. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests that there is little to no progress toward a peace agreement.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and declines toward 1.3100 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis above 98.50.
Gold fluctuates in daily range below $1,950
Gold is trading in a relatively tight range below $1,950 on Friday. Although the precious metal finds demand as a safe haven, the broad-based dollar strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.