Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 09 Mar 2022 00:27GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
115.6
55 HR EMA
1115.45
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
68
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
116.33 - Feb high (10).
116.17 - Feb 11 high.
115.87 - Intra-day high.
Support
115.43 - Tue's NY low.
115.06 - Mon's Asian top (now sup).
114.66 - Last week's low (Fri).
USD/JPY – 115.84. The pair caught a fresh bid at 115.28 (AUS) on Tue n climbed steadily in tandem with U.S. yields to 115.79 at NY open on cross-selling b4 retreating to 115.43 due to profit-taking but price quickly rebounded.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116. 73. Despite gain to 116.33 in mid-Feb, failure to penetrate 116.34 n subsequent fall to 114.42 (Feb) would bring range trading, below 114.17 risks 113.48.
Today, dlr's intra-day break of last week's 115.80 high at Tokyo open suggests erratic rise fm 114.42 has resumed n although gain twd 116.17 is envi- saged, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators may cap price below Feb's 116.33 peak n yield retreat. Only below 115.43 signals top n risks 115.05/10 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
