Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 09 Mar 2022 00:27GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

115.6

55 HR EMA

1115.45

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

68

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

116.33 - Feb high (10).

116.17 - Feb 11 high.

115.87 - Intra-day high.

Support

115.43 - Tue's NY low.

115.06 - Mon's Asian top (now sup).

114.66 - Last week's low (Fri).



USD/JPY – 115.84. The pair caught a fresh bid at 115.28 (AUS) on Tue n climbed steadily in tandem with U.S. yields to 115.79 at NY open on cross-selling b4 retreating to 115.43 due to profit-taking but price quickly rebounded.



On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top. Despite falling to a 3-1/2 year 101.19 bottom in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116. 73. Despite gain to 116.33 in mid-Feb, failure to penetrate 116.34 n subsequent fall to 114.42 (Feb) would bring range trading, below 114.17 risks 113.48.



Today, dlr's intra-day break of last week's 115.80 high at Tokyo open suggests erratic rise fm 114.42 has resumed n although gain twd 116.17 is envi- saged, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators may cap price below Feb's 116.33 peak n yield retreat. Only below 115.43 signals top n risks 115.05/10 later.