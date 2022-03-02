Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 02 Mar 2022 00:36GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

114.92

55 HR EMA

115.07

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

One more fall b4 rebound.

Resistance

115.77 - Last Fri's 8-day high.

115.45 - Hourly sup (now res).

115.28 - Tue's high.

Support

114.71 - Tue's low.

114.42 - Last Thur's 2-week low.

114.17 - Feb low (02).

USD/JPY - 114.88.. Although dlr staged a short-covering rebound to 115.28 at Asian open Tue, renewed safe-haven yen buying quickly emered n pressured price to session lows of 114.71 in NY afternoon b4 staging a minor recovery.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite gain to 116.33 in mid-Feb, failure to penetrate 116.34 n sub- sequent strg retreat would bring range trading, only below 114.17 risks 113.48.

Today, Tue's decline to 114.71 suggests rebound fm last week's 114.42 low (Thur) has ended at 115.77 Mon n below there would yield weakness twd 114.42, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv Feb's 114.17 bot tom n bring rebound. Abv 115.28 signals pullback over n heads back twd 115.77.