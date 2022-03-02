Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 02 Mar 2022 00:36GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
114.92
55 HR EMA
115.07
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
One more fall b4 rebound.
Resistance
115.77 - Last Fri's 8-day high.
115.45 - Hourly sup (now res).
115.28 - Tue's high.
Support
114.71 - Tue's low.
114.42 - Last Thur's 2-week low.
114.17 - Feb low (02).
USD/JPY - 114.88.. Although dlr staged a short-covering rebound to 115.28 at Asian open Tue, renewed safe-haven yen buying quickly emered n pressured price to session lows of 114.71 in NY afternoon b4 staging a minor recovery.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite gain to 116.33 in mid-Feb, failure to penetrate 116.34 n sub- sequent strg retreat would bring range trading, only below 114.17 risks 113.48.
Today, Tue's decline to 114.71 suggests rebound fm last week's 114.42 low (Thur) has ended at 115.77 Mon n below there would yield weakness twd 114.42, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv Feb's 114.17 bot tom n bring rebound. Abv 115.28 signals pullback over n heads back twd 115.77.
