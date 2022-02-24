Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 24 Feb 2022 00:22GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

115.00

55 HR EMA

115.00

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

42

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

115.87 - Last week's high (Tue).

115.53 - Last Thur's high.

115.29 - Last Fri's high.

Support

114.80 - Last week's low (Fri).

114.51 - Tue's 2-week low.

114.17 - Feb low (02).

USD/JPY - 114.91.. Dlr moved narrowly in subdued Asia y'day n despite a brief bounce to 115.19 in NY, price later ratcheted lower on safe-haven bid in yen due to renewed Russia-Ukraine tension n price hit 114.86 at Tokyo open Thur.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite gain to 116.33 in mid-Feb, failure to penetrate 116.34 n subsequent strg retreat would bring range trading, only below 114.17 risks 113.48.

Today, dlr's impressive cross-inspired rally fm 114.51 to 115.23 signals recent fall fm 116.33 has made a temp. low n despite intra-day retreat, as long as 114.78/80 holds, upside bias remains, a daily close abv 115.23 would encourage for gain twd 115.87. Only below 114.78 risks re-test of 114.51, then 114.17 tomorrow.