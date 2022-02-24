Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 24 Feb 2022 00:22GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
115.00
55 HR EMA
115.00
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
42
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
115.87 - Last week's high (Tue).
115.53 - Last Thur's high.
115.29 - Last Fri's high.
Support
114.80 - Last week's low (Fri).
114.51 - Tue's 2-week low.
114.17 - Feb low (02).
USD/JPY - 114.91.. Dlr moved narrowly in subdued Asia y'day n despite a brief bounce to 115.19 in NY, price later ratcheted lower on safe-haven bid in yen due to renewed Russia-Ukraine tension n price hit 114.86 at Tokyo open Thur.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite gain to 116.33 in mid-Feb, failure to penetrate 116.34 n subsequent strg retreat would bring range trading, only below 114.17 risks 113.48.
Today, dlr's impressive cross-inspired rally fm 114.51 to 115.23 signals recent fall fm 116.33 has made a temp. low n despite intra-day retreat, as long as 114.78/80 holds, upside bias remains, a daily close abv 115.23 would encourage for gain twd 115.87. Only below 114.78 risks re-test of 114.51, then 114.17 tomorrow.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.