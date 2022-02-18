Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 18 Feb 2022 00:27GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

115.04

55 HR EMA

115.25

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

30

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

115.87 - This week's high (Tue).

115.53 - Thur's high.

115.27 - Tue's low (now res).

Support

114.78 - Feb 04 low.

114.56 - 100% Proj. of 116.33-115.02 FM 115.87.

114.17 - Feb low (02).

USD/JPY - 114.82.. The pair remained on the back foot yesterday due to heightening of Russia-Ukraine tension. Price met renewed selling at 115.53 n fell steadily on safe-haven yen buying n then hit session lows of 114.85 in NY.



On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite last week's gain to 116.33, failure to penetrate 116.34 n subsequent strong retreat would bring range trading, only below 114.17 risks 113.48.



Today, DLR's break of last week's 105.02 low n suggests decline FM 116 .33 (Feb top) has resumed n would head twd 114.17 (Feb low) next week b4 rebound due to oversold readings on horuly oscillators. On the upside, only abv 115.27 signals temp. low is made n may head back twd 115.53 but 115.87 should hold.