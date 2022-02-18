Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 18 Feb 2022 00:27GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
115.04
55 HR EMA
115.25
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
30
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
115.87 - This week's high (Tue).
115.53 - Thur's high.
115.27 - Tue's low (now res).
Support
114.78 - Feb 04 low.
114.56 - 100% Proj. of 116.33-115.02 FM 115.87.
114.17 - Feb low (02).
USD/JPY - 114.82.. The pair remained on the back foot yesterday due to heightening of Russia-Ukraine tension. Price met renewed selling at 115.53 n fell steadily on safe-haven yen buying n then hit session lows of 114.85 in NY.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite last week's gain to 116.33, failure to penetrate 116.34 n subsequent strong retreat would bring range trading, only below 114.17 risks 113.48.
Today, DLR's break of last week's 105.02 low n suggests decline FM 116 .33 (Feb top) has resumed n would head twd 114.17 (Feb low) next week b4 rebound due to oversold readings on horuly oscillators. On the upside, only abv 115.27 signals temp. low is made n may head back twd 115.53 but 115.87 should hold.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
