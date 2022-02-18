Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 18 Feb 2022 00:27GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

115.04

55 HR EMA

115.25

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

30

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

115.87 - This week's high (Tue).
115.53 - Thur's high.
115.27 - Tue's low (now res).

Support

114.78 - Feb 04 low.
114.56 - 100% Proj. of 116.33-115.02 FM 115.87.
114.17 - Feb low (02).

USD/JPY - 114.82.. The pair remained on the back foot yesterday due to heightening of Russia-Ukraine tension. Price met renewed selling at 115.53 n fell steadily on safe-haven yen buying n then hit session lows of 114.85 in NY.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite last week's gain to 116.33, failure to penetrate 116.34 n subsequent strong retreat would bring range trading, only below 114.17 risks 113.48.

Today, DLR's break of last week's 105.02 low n suggests decline FM 116 .33 (Feb top) has resumed n would head twd 114.17 (Feb low) next week b4 rebound due to oversold readings on horuly oscillators. On the upside, only abv 115.27 signals temp. low is made n may head back twd 115.53 but 115.87 should hold.

USDJPY

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength

EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600

GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound. 

GBP/USD News

Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood

Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood

Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.

Gold News

Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad

Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad

Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86. 

Read more

US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium

US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options

Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures