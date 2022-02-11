Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 11 Feb 2022 00:22GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

115.89

55 HR EMA

115.68

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

62

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent up move.

Resistance

116.83 - 100% proj. of 114.92-116.33 fm 115.74.

116.61 - 61.8% proj. of 114.92-116.33 fm 115.74.

116.34 - Jan's near 5-year peak (04).

Support

115.74 - Reaction low (NY) fm 116.33.

115.688 - Jan 28 high (now sup).

115.33 - Wed's low.

USD/JPY - 116.08.. Dlr continued its recent winning streak on rising US yields n cross-seeling in yen, price briefly jumped to 116.33 after red-hot US CPI b4 retreating to 115.74 but rebounded on Fed Bullard's hawkish comments.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals cor rection over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite early strg retreat fm 116.34 to 113.48 last week subsequent rally to 115.68 (Fri) wud re-test 116.34, 117.78. Only below 113.48 risks 112.54.

Today, current rising hourly indicators suggest re-test of Jan's near 5- yera 116.34 peak would be forthcoming next, break would head to 116.83, then twd 117.28 next week (50% proj. of 108.73-116.34 fm 113.48). Buying the pair on dips is the way to go n only daily close below 115.74 risks 115.33, break, 115.06.