Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 11 Feb 2022 00:22GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
115.89
55 HR EMA
115.68
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
62
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent up move.
Resistance
116.83 - 100% proj. of 114.92-116.33 fm 115.74.
116.61 - 61.8% proj. of 114.92-116.33 fm 115.74.
116.34 - Jan's near 5-year peak (04).
Support
115.74 - Reaction low (NY) fm 116.33.
115.688 - Jan 28 high (now sup).
115.33 - Wed's low.
USD/JPY - 116.08.. Dlr continued its recent winning streak on rising US yields n cross-seeling in yen, price briefly jumped to 116.33 after red-hot US CPI b4 retreating to 115.74 but rebounded on Fed Bullard's hawkish comments.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals cor rection over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite early strg retreat fm 116.34 to 113.48 last week subsequent rally to 115.68 (Fri) wud re-test 116.34, 117.78. Only below 113.48 risks 112.54.
Today, current rising hourly indicators suggest re-test of Jan's near 5- yera 116.34 peak would be forthcoming next, break would head to 116.83, then twd 117.28 next week (50% proj. of 108.73-116.34 fm 113.48). Buying the pair on dips is the way to go n only daily close below 115.74 risks 115.33, break, 115.06.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
