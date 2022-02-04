Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 04 Feb 2022 00:39GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

114.82

55 HR EMA

114.75

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Getting o/bot

13 HR RSI

73

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

115.68 - Last Fri's 2-1/2 week high.

115.59 - Mon's high.

115.19 - Tue's high.

Support

114.58 - Tue's low.

114.17 - Wed's low.

113.79 - Last Wed's low.

USD/JPY - 115.00. Although price moved narrowly in Asia yesterday following early fall FM 115.68 (Fri) to 114.17 Wed, DLR caught a bid at 114.34 n climbed steadily higher on broad-based yen selling to 114.97 b4 moved sideways in NY.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite early strong retreat from 116.34 to 113.48 last week subsequent rally to 115.68 (Fri) wud re-test 116.34, 117.78. Oly below 113.48 risks 112.54.

Today, despite decline from 115.68 to 114.17, DLR's rally to 114.97 yesterday suggests choppy trading abv Jan's 1-month trough at 113.48 would continue with up side bias, abv 115.19 needed to head back twd 115.68, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators would cap DLR below 116.34. Only below 114.58 risks 114.17, 113.79.