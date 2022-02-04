Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 04 Feb 2022 00:39GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
114.82
55 HR EMA
114.75
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Getting o/bot
13 HR RSI
73
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
115.68 - Last Fri's 2-1/2 week high.
115.59 - Mon's high.
115.19 - Tue's high.
Support
114.58 - Tue's low.
114.17 - Wed's low.
113.79 - Last Wed's low.
USD/JPY - 115.00. Although price moved narrowly in Asia yesterday following early fall FM 115.68 (Fri) to 114.17 Wed, DLR caught a bid at 114.34 n climbed steadily higher on broad-based yen selling to 114.97 b4 moved sideways in NY.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Despite early strong retreat from 116.34 to 113.48 last week subsequent rally to 115.68 (Fri) wud re-test 116.34, 117.78. Oly below 113.48 risks 112.54.
Today, despite decline from 115.68 to 114.17, DLR's rally to 114.97 yesterday suggests choppy trading abv Jan's 1-month trough at 113.48 would continue with up side bias, abv 115.19 needed to head back twd 115.68, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators would cap DLR below 116.34. Only below 114.58 risks 114.17, 113.79.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends post-ECB gains towards 1.1500 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD braces for the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 with eyes on the US monthly employment data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshes a three-week high to 1.1470, up 0.35% intraday, while heading into the European session.
GBP/USD: UK Politics, Brexit probe bulls near 1.3600, US employment data eyed
GBP/USD retreats from intraday high, stays firmer for the sixth consecutive day around fortnight top. Fears of UK PM Johnson’s sacking, German official’s warning to Britain and Northern Ireland’s halt to Brexit checks probe bulls.
Gold nears the wall of resistance at $1,810 ahead of US NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) returns to the buyer’s plate, after a brief disappearance, as upbeat equities join the US dollar south-run to keep the yellow metal above $1,800. Also contributing to the metal’s bullish bias is the rush towards risk-safety amid inflation fears, flagged recently by the ECB and the BOE.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Win-win-win for the dollar? Low expectations, weak greenback point higher Premium
Has the US economy ground to a halt? That is the impression from the recent jitters in stock markets, the dollar's decline – and potentially the upcoming NFP report from January. It could be an inflection point for the greenback.