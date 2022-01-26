Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 26 Jan 2022 00:20GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
113.89
55 HR EMA
113.89
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
47
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
114.78 - Last Wed's high.
114.55 - Last Wed's European high.
114.15 - Tue's high.
Support
113.68 - Tue's low.
113.48 - Mon's 1-month low.
113.15 - Dec 17 2021 low.
USD/JPY - 113.85. Dlr continued to move in choppy fashion in Tue's roller- coaster ride. Although the pair fell from 114.09 to 113.68 in Asia, renewed USD's strength vs G7 currencies pushed price to 114.15 in NY b4 retreating to 113.79.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Having said that, DLR's decline to 113.39 s in mid-Jan ignals long- overdue correction has taken place n would yield 113.15, break, 112.54.
Today, DLR's retreat FM 114.15 suggests recovery FM Mon's 1-month trough at 113.48 has possibly ended, below 113.66/68 wud re-test 113.48, break extends fall FM Jan's 116.34 peak twd 113.15 but 'bullish convergences' on hourly indica tors should keep price abv 112.93 (61.8% r FM 110.83-116.34). Abv 114.54, 115.05.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
