Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 26 Jan 2022 00:20GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

113.89

55 HR EMA

113.89

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

47

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

114.78 - Last Wed's high.

114.55 - Last Wed's European high.

114.15 - Tue's high.

Support

113.68 - Tue's low.

113.48 - Mon's 1-month low.

113.15 - Dec 17 2021 low.

USD/JPY - 113.85. Dlr continued to move in choppy fashion in Tue's roller- coaster ride. Although the pair fell from 114.09 to 113.68 in Asia, renewed USD's strength vs G7 currencies pushed price to 114.15 in NY b4 retreating to 113.79.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 5-year peak of 116.34 in Dec signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year 101.19 low is en route twd 116.73. Having said that, DLR's decline to 113.39 s in mid-Jan ignals long- overdue correction has taken place n would yield 113.15, break, 112.54.

Today, DLR's retreat FM 114.15 suggests recovery FM Mon's 1-month trough at 113.48 has possibly ended, below 113.66/68 wud re-test 113.48, break extends fall FM Jan's 116.34 peak twd 113.15 but 'bullish convergences' on hourly indica tors should keep price abv 112.93 (61.8% r FM 110.83-116.34). Abv 114.54, 115.05.