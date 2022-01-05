Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 05 Jan 2022 00:15GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences.

21 HR EMA

116.00

55 HR EMA

115.68

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Turning down.

13 HR RSI

66

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumptioon of recent upmove.

Resistance

117.78 - 100% proj. of 102.60-111.65 fm 108.73.

116.73 - 61.8% proj. of 108.73-115.51 fm 112.54.

116.34 - Tue's near 5-year high.

Support

115.96 - Reaction low fm 116.34.

115.81 - Tue's Asian high (now sup).

115.51 - Nov 2021 top (now sup).

USD/JPY - 116.14.. The greenback caught a strg bid shortly after Asian open y'day n easily penetrated 2021 peak at 115.51 to 115.81. Despite a pullback to 115.66 in Europe , price later rallied to 116.34 in NY b4 retreating to 115.96.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 in Nov signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 116.73. Having said that, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators may well price at 117.78 in Jan. Below 114.96 signals top and risks 114.26, 113.15.

Today, although dlr's pullback fm Tue's near 5-year 116.34 high to 115.96 due to broad-based USD's decline suggests consolidation is in store initially, as long as 115.81 holds, further gain to 116.73 is likely, bearish divergences on hourly indicators would cap price at 117.00. Below 115.81, 115.51.