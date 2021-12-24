Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 24 Dec 2021 00:23GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

114.36

55 HR EMA

114.21

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

68

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

115.00 - Pyschological handle.

114.87 - 100% proj. of 112.54-114.26 fm 113.15.

114.60 - Nov 26 Asian morning low (now res).

Support

114.08 - Thur's low.

113.95 - Dec 08 high (now sup).

113.76 - Last Fri's NY high (now sup).

USD/JPY - 114.48.. Although price initially dipped to 114.08 in Aust. on Thur, price moved sideways in subdued Asian morning b4 regaining traction in Europe due to cross-selling in yen n later climbed to 114.46 in NY session.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 last week signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 116.17. Having said that, dlr's drop to 112.54 in Nov confirms temp. top is made n a weekly close below Nov's 102.73 would risk 112.07, then 110.8.

Today, dlr's break of last week's 114.26 high to 114.46 signals correction fm Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 peak has possibly ended n stronger gain to 114.70 is likely, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 114.87. Only daily close below 113.95 signals top, risks 113.76, 113.56.