Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 24 Dec 2021 00:23GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
114.36
55 HR EMA
114.21
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences.
13 HR RSI
68
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
115.00 - Pyschological handle.
114.87 - 100% proj. of 112.54-114.26 fm 113.15.
114.60 - Nov 26 Asian morning low (now res).
Support
114.08 - Thur's low.
113.95 - Dec 08 high (now sup).
113.76 - Last Fri's NY high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 114.48.. Although price initially dipped to 114.08 in Aust. on Thur, price moved sideways in subdued Asian morning b4 regaining traction in Europe due to cross-selling in yen n later climbed to 114.46 in NY session.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 last week signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 116.17. Having said that, dlr's drop to 112.54 in Nov confirms temp. top is made n a weekly close below Nov's 102.73 would risk 112.07, then 110.8.
Today, dlr's break of last week's 114.26 high to 114.46 signals correction fm Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 peak has possibly ended n stronger gain to 114.70 is likely, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 114.87. Only daily close below 113.95 signals top, risks 113.76, 113.56.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
