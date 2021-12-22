fxsoriginal  Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 22 Dec 2021 00:47GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

113.93

55 HR EMA

113.79

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

64

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

114.87 - 100% proj. of 112.54-114.26 fm 113.15.
114.60 - Nov 26 Asian morning low (now res).
114.26 - Last Wed's 2-1/2 week high.

Support

113.76 - Last Fri's NY high (now sup).
113.56 - Tue's low.
113.34 - Mon's low.

USD/JPY - 114.10.. The pair swung sideways initially in Asia y'day n European morning b4 catching a bid in NY session, price rallied fm 113.67 to 114.22 in tandem with U.S. yields as strg rebound in U.S. stocks boosted risk appetite.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 last week signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 116.17. Having said that, dlr's drop to 112.54 in Nov confirms temp. top is made n a weekly close below Nov's 102.73 would risk 112.07, then 110.83.

Today, dlr's rally to 114.22 suggests pullback fm last week's high at 114 .26 has ended at 113.15 (Fri) n abv 114.26 would signal correction fm Nov's 3- year peak at 115.51 peak has possibly ended, then gain twd 114.87 likely, current rising indicators add credence to this view. Only below 113.76 risks 113.34/38.

USDJPY

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

Latest Forex Analysis

