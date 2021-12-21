Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 21 Dec 2021 00:11GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

113.59

55 HR EMA

113.61

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

55

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

114.60 - Nov 26 Asian morning low (now res).

114.26 - Last Wed's 2-1/2 week high.

113.76 - Last Fri's NY high.

Support

113.15 - Last week's low (Fri).

113.08 - Dec 06 low (NY).

112.54 - Nov's 6-week low (30th).

USD/JPY - 113.56.. Trading dlr was very tricky due to Mon's roller-coaster ride. Price met renewed selling at 113.72 (NZ) to 113.34 on cross-buying in yen in Europe, price rebounded to 113.69 b4 falling back to 113.34 in NY morning.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 last week signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 116.17. Having said that, dlr's drop to 112.54 in Nov confirms temp. top is made n a weekly close below Nov's 102.73 would risk 112.07, then 110.83.

Today, as dlr's rebound in NY fm 113.34 to 113.72 in tandem with U.S. yields suggests choppy trading abv last week's 113.15 low (Fri) would continue n present rising hourly indicators signal upside bias remains, abv 113.95 would encourage for gain twd 114.26 'later'. Only below 113.15 risks 112.60/70.