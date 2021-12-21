Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 21 Dec 2021 00:11GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
113.59
55 HR EMA
113.61
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
55
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
114.60 - Nov 26 Asian morning low (now res).
114.26 - Last Wed's 2-1/2 week high.
113.76 - Last Fri's NY high.
Support
113.15 - Last week's low (Fri).
113.08 - Dec 06 low (NY).
112.54 - Nov's 6-week low (30th).
USD/JPY - 113.56.. Trading dlr was very tricky due to Mon's roller-coaster ride. Price met renewed selling at 113.72 (NZ) to 113.34 on cross-buying in yen in Europe, price rebounded to 113.69 b4 falling back to 113.34 in NY morning.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104. 46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 last week signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 116.17. Having said that, dlr's drop to 112.54 in Nov confirms temp. top is made n a weekly close below Nov's 102.73 would risk 112.07, then 110.83.
Today, as dlr's rebound in NY fm 113.34 to 113.72 in tandem with U.S. yields suggests choppy trading abv last week's 113.15 low (Fri) would continue n present rising hourly indicators signal upside bias remains, abv 113.95 would encourage for gain twd 114.26 'later'. Only below 113.15 risks 112.60/70.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets
EUR/USD is flat so far this Tuesday, stuck in a tight range below 1.1300 as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week.
GBP/USD treads water above 1.3200 as Omicron risks UK lockdown
GBP/USD is hovering above 1.3200, struggling for a clear direction amid light trading. UK PM Johnson reserves lockdown possibilities. The US reports first variant-linked death but stimulus chatters, year-end positioning favor risk sentiment. Biden’s speech, virus updates and Brexit news eyed.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined amid thin market conditions
Gold price rebounds as the US dollar dips amid risk recovery. Treasury yields stabilize, Omicron covid variant fears continue to loom.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.