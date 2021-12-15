Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 15 Dec 2021 00:09 GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

113.68

55 HR EMA

113.62

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

62

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily anysials

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

114.60 - Nov 26 Asia morning low (now res).

114.20 - Nov 26 NY high.

113.95 - Last week's high (Wed).

Support

113.38 - Mon's NY low.

113.23 - Last Fri's low.

113.08 - Last Mon's NY low.

USD/JPY - 113.79. Dlr continued to swing sideways in directionless Tue's session as traders were keeping their powder dry ahead of Wed's Fed's rate decision. Price rose to 113.75 (Europe) n retreated to 113.44 in NY b4 rebounding.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104 .46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 last week signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 116.17. Having said that, DLR's drop to 112.54 in Nov confirms temp. top is made n a weekly close below Nov's 102.73 would risk 112.07, then 110.83.

Today, DLR's erratic rise FM Nov's 6-week 112.54 low to 113.95 last week signals 1st leg of correction FM Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has ended n subsequent daily swings n present rising hourly indicators signal upside bias remains, abv 113.95 may head twd 114.38 (61.8% r). Below 113.23 risks 113.08, 112.54/57.