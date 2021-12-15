Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 15 Dec 2021 00:09 GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
113.68
55 HR EMA
113.62
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
62
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily anysials
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
114.60 - Nov 26 Asia morning low (now res).
114.20 - Nov 26 NY high.
113.95 - Last week's high (Wed).
Support
113.38 - Mon's NY low.
113.23 - Last Fri's low.
113.08 - Last Mon's NY low.
USD/JPY - 113.79. Dlr continued to swing sideways in directionless Tue's session as traders were keeping their powder dry ahead of Wed's Fed's rate decision. Price rose to 113.75 (Europe) n retreated to 113.44 in NY b4 rebounding.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104 .46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 last week signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 116.17. Having said that, DLR's drop to 112.54 in Nov confirms temp. top is made n a weekly close below Nov's 102.73 would risk 112.07, then 110.83.
Today, DLR's erratic rise FM Nov's 6-week 112.54 low to 113.95 last week signals 1st leg of correction FM Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has ended n subsequent daily swings n present rising hourly indicators signal upside bias remains, abv 113.95 may head twd 114.38 (61.8% r). Below 113.23 risks 113.08, 112.54/57.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?