Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 10 Nov 2021 00:06GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
112.94
55 HR EMA
113.14
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences.
13 HR RSI
45
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Marginal fall b4 rebound.
Resistance
113.66 - Mon's high.
113.31 - Last Thur's low (now res).
113.11 - Tue's NY high.
Support
112.73 - Tue's 4-week low.
112.30 - 61.8% r of 110.83-114.69.
112.07 - Sep 30 high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 112.91.. The pair remained on the back foot initially in Asia on Tue n fell fm 113.28 (AUS) to a 4-week low of 112.73 in Asia. Despite a short- covering bounce to 113.11 at NY open, price later ratcheted lower to 112.75.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n dlr's break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a 3-year peak of 114.69 in Oct signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 115.51, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 118.66. Below 113.01 risks retracement twd 112.07.
Today, dlr's weakness to 112.73 suggests erratic fall fm Oct's 114.69 peak remains in force n as long as 113.11 holds, weakness to 112.50/60 likely, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators' readings should keep price abv 112.31/35. A daily close abv 113.11 signals temp. low, 113.66, then 114.02.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
