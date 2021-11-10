Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 10 Nov 2021 00:06GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

112.94

55 HR EMA

113.14

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

45

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Marginal fall b4 rebound.

Resistance

113.66 - Mon's high.

113.31 - Last Thur's low (now res).

113.11 - Tue's NY high.

Support

112.73 - Tue's 4-week low.

112.30 - 61.8% r of 110.83-114.69.

112.07 - Sep 30 high (now sup).

USD/JPY - 112.91.. The pair remained on the back foot initially in Asia on Tue n fell fm 113.28 (AUS) to a 4-week low of 112.73 in Asia. Despite a short- covering bounce to 113.11 at NY open, price later ratcheted lower to 112.75.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n dlr's break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a 3-year peak of 114.69 in Oct signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 115.51, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 118.66. Below 113.01 risks retracement twd 112.07.

Today, dlr's weakness to 112.73 suggests erratic fall fm Oct's 114.69 peak remains in force n as long as 113.11 holds, weakness to 112.50/60 likely, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators' readings should keep price abv 112.31/35. A daily close abv 113.11 signals temp. low, 113.66, then 114.02.