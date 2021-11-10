fxsoriginal  Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 10 Nov 2021 00:06GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

112.94

55 HR EMA

113.14

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

45

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Marginal fall b4 rebound.

Resistance

113.66 - Mon's high.
113.31 - Last Thur's low (now res).
113.11 - Tue's NY high.

Support

112.73 - Tue's 4-week low.
112.30 - 61.8% r of 110.83-114.69.
112.07 - Sep 30 high (now sup).

USD/JPY - 112.91.. The pair remained on the back foot initially in Asia on Tue n fell fm 113.28 (AUS) to a 4-week low of 112.73 in Asia. Despite a short- covering bounce to 113.11 at NY open, price later ratcheted lower to 112.75.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n dlr's break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a 3-year peak of 114.69 in Oct signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 115.51, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 118.66. Below 113.01 risks retracement twd 112.07.

Today, dlr's weakness to 112.73 suggests erratic fall fm Oct's 114.69 peak remains in force n as long as 113.11 holds, weakness to 112.50/60 likely, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators' readings should keep price abv 112.31/35. A daily close abv 113.11 signals temp. low, 113.66, then 114.02.

USDJPY

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed

EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3550 amid USD rebound, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3550 amid USD rebound, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD is holding steady at around 1.3550 amid a broad US dollar rebound and looming Brexit risks. The greenback benefits from the risk-off mood while Ireland readies contingency plans for the UK trade war with the EU. US inflation data, Brexit updates in focus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold drops towards $1,810 as yields rebound ahead of US inflation

Gold drops towards $1,810 as yields rebound ahead of US inflation

Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,825, flashing the first daily loss in a week heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal steps back from a two-month high.

Gold News

Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006

Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006

Shiba Inu price has entered a consolidation phase shortly after reaching a new all-time high in late October. A series of technical patterns and indicators suggest that SHIB will not remain stagnant for long as prices prepare for a 200% breakout.

Read more

US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium

US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures