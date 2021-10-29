Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 29 Oct 2021 00:24GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

21 HR EMA

113.59

55 HR EMA

113.69

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences.

13 HR RSI

55

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with a neutral bias.

Resistance

114.31 - Tue's high.

114.09 - Wed's European high.

113.87 - Wed's NY high.

Support

113.26 - Thur's 2-week low.

113.01 - Oct 12 low.

112.76 - 50% r of 110.83-114.69.

USD/JPY - 113.69.. Dlr came under renewed selling at 113.86 on Thur shortly after Asian open n fell to 113.51, despite a short-covering bounce to 113.74 in European morning, broad-based selloff in usd in NY knocked price to 113.26.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n dlr's break of 2020 top at 112.22 top in early Oct to a 3-year peak of 114.69 last week signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year trough at 101.19 is en route twd 115.51, overbought readings on daily indicators would cap price below 118.66.Onlybelow 113.01 risks 112.07.