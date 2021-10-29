Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 29 Oct 2021 00:24GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
21 HR EMA
113.59
55 HR EMA
113.69
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences.
13 HR RSI
55
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with a neutral bias.
Resistance
114.31 - Tue's high.
114.09 - Wed's European high.
113.87 - Wed's NY high.
Support
113.26 - Thur's 2-week low.
113.01 - Oct 12 low.
112.76 - 50% r of 110.83-114.69.
USD/JPY - 113.69.. Dlr came under renewed selling at 113.86 on Thur shortly after Asian open n fell to 113.51, despite a short-covering bounce to 113.74 in European morning, broad-based selloff in usd in NY knocked price to 113.26.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n dlr's break of 2020 top at 112.22 top in early Oct to a 3-year peak of 114.69 last week signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year trough at 101.19 is en route twd 115.51, overbought readings on daily indicators would cap price below 118.66.Onlybelow 113.01 risks 112.07.
