Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 15 Oct 2021 00:11GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Overbought

21 HR EMA

113.62

55 HR EMA

113.47

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences

13 HR RSI

70

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Marginal rise b4 retreat.

Resistance

114.74 - 2017 Nov high.

114.55 - 2018 peak (Oct).

114.22 - 2018 Nov high.

Support

113.59 - Thur's Asian high (now sup).

113.22 - Thur's low (AUS).

113.01 - Tue's low.

USD/JPY - 113.86.. Despite initial marginal weakness below Wed's 113.24 low to 113.22 in Australia y'day, price caught a bids in Asia n rebound to 113. 59 b4 retreating to 113.29 in Europe n later edged higher to 113.71 in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n last Fri's break of 2020 high at 112.22 would yield LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year trough at 101.19 twd 114.55 (2018 top), overbought readings on daily indicators would limit upside to 115.51. Only daily close below 111.21 signals temp. high is made, risks 110.83.

Today, dlr's intra-day break of Wed's near 3-year 113.80 high suggests recent uptrend has once again resumed n gain twd 114.21 can't be ruled out, 'bear ish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 2018 peak at 114.55 n yield a much-needed correction later. Below 113.22 would yield 113.01/05.