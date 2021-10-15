Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 15 Oct 2021 00:11GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Overbought
21 HR EMA
113.62
55 HR EMA
113.47
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
70
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Marginal rise b4 retreat.
Resistance
114.74 - 2017 Nov high.
114.55 - 2018 peak (Oct).
114.22 - 2018 Nov high.
Support
113.59 - Thur's Asian high (now sup).
113.22 - Thur's low (AUS).
113.01 - Tue's low.
USD/JPY - 113.86.. Despite initial marginal weakness below Wed's 113.24 low to 113.22 in Australia y'day, price caught a bids in Asia n rebound to 113. 59 b4 retreating to 113.29 in Europe n later edged higher to 113.71 in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n last Fri's break of 2020 high at 112.22 would yield LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year trough at 101.19 twd 114.55 (2018 top), overbought readings on daily indicators would limit upside to 115.51. Only daily close below 111.21 signals temp. high is made, risks 110.83.
Today, dlr's intra-day break of Wed's near 3-year 113.80 high suggests recent uptrend has once again resumed n gain twd 114.21 can't be ruled out, 'bear ish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 2018 peak at 114.55 n yield a much-needed correction later. Below 113.22 would yield 113.01/05.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1600, extending its bounce amid improving market sentiment. Risk-on mood caps the US dollar’s rebound but positive yields could weigh on the spot. Upbeat US earnings reports cheer markets ahead of the critical Retail Sales report.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters
The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above key $1798 level for further upside
Gold price is reversing from monthly highs just ahead of the $1800 mark, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with Treasury yields amid the upbeat market mood.
Bitcoin crosses $60,000 as BTC bulls target $78,000 next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC might post further gains.
US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline modestly following August's rebound. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.