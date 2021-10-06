Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 06 Oct 2021 00:03GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
21 HR EMA
111.35
55 HR EMA
111.24
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
65
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
112.07 - Last Thur's 19-month high.
111.81 - Last Fri's Asian low (now res).
111.55 - Tue's high.
Support
111.30 - Mon's high (now sup).
111.08 - Tue's European low.
110.83 - Mon's low.
USD/JPY - 111.50.. Dlr caught a bid at Asian open at 108.88 Tue n rose to 111.25 at European open, despite a brief pullback to 110.08, price climbed in tandem with rally in US yields n later hit session highs of 111.55 in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n as price has risen from 108.73 in early Aug to 110.79, last week's break of 111.65 to a 19-month peak at 112.07 suggests re-test of 2020 peak at 112.22 would be seen, break, 113.25. On the downside, only a weekly close below 110.79 risks retrace. to 110.07, 109.12.
Today, dlr's rise to 111.55 suggests pullback fm last Thur's 19-month peak at 112.07 has possibly ended at 110.83 (Mon) n re-test of 112.07 can't be ruled out, o/bot readings on hourly indicators should cap price below 2020 peak at 112.22. Only below 111.08 signals recovery over n risks weakness twd 110.83.
