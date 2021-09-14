Daily USD/JPY techical outlook

Last Update At 14 Sep 2021 00:11GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

110.00

55 HR EMA

109.98

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

47

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

110.79 - Aug's high (11th).

110.44 - Last Wed's 3-1/2 week high.

110.15 - Mon's high.

Support

109.60 - Aug 31st n Sep 03 low.

109.42 - Aug 24 low.

109.12 - Aug 16 low.

USD/JPY - 109.96.. Although dlr caught a bid at 109.82 (NZ) on Mon n then climbed to session highs of 110.15 (Europe) in tandem with U.S. yields, price later retreated to 109.91 in NY on broad-based usd's weakness.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n as price has risen from 108.73 in early Aug to 110.79, re-test of 111.65 is envisaged but abv needed to head twd 2020 112.22 peak. Having said that, dlr's drop fm 110.79 in Aug would bring choppy swings, below 108.73 risks 108.35, break extends twd 107.49.

Today, dlr's fall fm 110.44 to 109.63 last week signals choppy sideways swings below Aug's 110.79 peak would continue with downside bias n below 109.60 should head twd 109.12 later. Having said that, Mon's bounce to 110.15 suggests range trading would be seen, abv 110.15 would yield 110.44, break, 110.75/79.