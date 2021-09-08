Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 08 Sep 2021 00:01GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
110.13
55 HR EMA
110.00
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Getting o/bot
13 HR RSI
78
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
111.11 - Jun 24 high.
110.79 - Aug's high (11th).
110.41 - Last week's high (Wed).
Support
110.07 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
109.94 - Mon's high (now sup).
109.60 - Last Tue's n Fri's low.
USD/JPY - 110.30.. Despite y'day's initial brief drop to 109.69 in Asia, the pair caught a bid at European open on rally in US yields, intra-day rise accelerated n later hit 110.31 in NY due to broad-based usd's strength.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n as price has risen from 108.73 in early Aug to 110.79, re-test of 111.65 is envisaged but abv needed to head twd 2020 112.22 peak. Having said that, dlr's drop fm 110.79 in Aug would bring choppy swings, below 108.73 risks 108.35, break extends twd 107.49.
Today, dlr's rebound fm 109.60 (Fri) to 110.32 ahead of Tokyo open signals re-test of last week's 110.41 high would be forthcoming next, break would head twd Aug's 110.79 peak, however, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap price at 111.00/10. Only a daily close below 109.94 risks 109.60.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
