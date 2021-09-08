Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 08 Sep 2021 00:01GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

110.13

55 HR EMA

110.00

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Getting o/bot

13 HR RSI

78

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

111.11 - Jun 24 high.

110.79 - Aug's high (11th).

110.41 - Last week's high (Wed).

Support

110.07 - Last Fri's high (now sup).

109.94 - Mon's high (now sup).

109.60 - Last Tue's n Fri's low.

USD/JPY - 110.30.. Despite y'day's initial brief drop to 109.69 in Asia, the pair caught a bid at European open on rally in US yields, intra-day rise accelerated n later hit 110.31 in NY due to broad-based usd's strength.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n as price has risen from 108.73 in early Aug to 110.79, re-test of 111.65 is envisaged but abv needed to head twd 2020 112.22 peak. Having said that, dlr's drop fm 110.79 in Aug would bring choppy swings, below 108.73 risks 108.35, break extends twd 107.49.

Today, dlr's rebound fm 109.60 (Fri) to 110.32 ahead of Tokyo open signals re-test of last week's 110.41 high would be forthcoming next, break would head twd Aug's 110.79 peak, however, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap price at 111.00/10. Only a daily close below 109.94 risks 109.60.