Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 01 Sep 2021 00:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
109.96
55 HR EMA
109.93
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
110.79 - Aug's high (11th).
110.54 - Aug 12 high.
110.26 - Last week's high (Fri).
Support
109.60 - Tue's low.
109.42 - Last week's low (Tue).
109.12 - Aug 16 low.
USD/JPY - 110.09.. The pair swung wildly in hectic Tue's session. Despite ratcheting fm 109.98 (AUS) to 109.60 in NY morning, price rallied in tandem with broad-based usd's rebound as well as rally in U.S. yields to 110.07 b4 easing.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n as price has risen from 108.73 in early Aug to 110.79, re-test of 111.65 is envisaged but abv needed to head twd 2020 112.22 peak. Having said that, dlr's drop fm 110.79 in Aug would bring choppy swings, below 108.73 yields fall 108.35, break extends twd 107.49.
Today, Tue's impressive gain fm 109.60 to 110.07 n intra-day brief break abv there n rising hourly indicators suggests re-test of last week's 110.26 high would be seen, break would head back twd Aug's peak at 110.79. Therefore, trading fm long side is favoured n only below 109.60 risks weakness twd 109.42.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
