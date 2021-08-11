Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 11 Aug 2021 00:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
110.50
55 HR EMA
110.33
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
66
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
111.11 - Jun 24 high.
110.82 - Jun 17 high.
110.59 - Jul 23 high.
Support
110.28 - Tue's low (AUS).
110.03 - Mon's low.
109.88 - Last Fri's Asian high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 110.56. The pair remained on the front foot in Asian trading on Tue n ratcheted higher FM 110.28 (AUS) to a 2-week high of 110.59 in NY morning due to continued USD's strength n rise in U.S. yields.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n as the price has risen again last week after weakness to 108.73 in early Aug, re-test of 111.65 is envisaged, abv would encourage for gain two 2020 peak at 112.22, a break would head to proj. obj. at 112.66. Only below 108.73 aborts, bullishness n risks 107.49, 106.05/10.
Today, DLR's rally FM 108.73 (Wed) to 110.59 days in tandem with U.S. yields suggests correction FM Jul's 15-month peak at 111.65 has ended n gain two 110.69 is likely, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap the price at 110.81/82. Only a daily close below 110.03 risks 109.88, possibly 109.71/75.
