Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 06 Aug 2021 00:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
109.67
55 HR EMA
109.52
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences.
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
110.59 - Jul 23 high.
110.28 - Last Wed's high.
109.82 - Last Fri's high.
Support
109.41 - Thur's low.
109.23 - Wed's European high (now sup).
108.73 - Wed's 9-week low.
USD/JPY - 109.76.. Although DLR extended previous gain to 109.75 at European open Thur, intra-day retreat in US yields briefly knocked price to 109.41, subsequent rally in US yields in NY later sent DLR to session highs of 109.78.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback over n as long as 107.49 holds, gain twd 2020 peak at 112.22 may be seen in Q4 of 2021. A weekly close below 109. 07 would prolong choppy sideways swings n risk weakness twd 107.49 but only break there shifts risk to downside for stronger retracement to 106.05/10.
Today, dlr's rally fm Wed's 9-week 108.73 trough to 109.78 suggests fall fm 111.65 (Jul) has made a low as said bottom was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, abv 109.77/82 would encourage for further headway to 110.28, then 110.59 (upbeat US NFP perhaps). Below 109.41 risks 109.05/15.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.