Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 06 Aug 2021 00:05GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

109.67

55 HR EMA

109.52

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

61

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

110.59 - Jul 23 high.

110.28 - Last Wed's high.

109.82 - Last Fri's high.

Support

109.41 - Thur's low.

109.23 - Wed's European high (now sup).

108.73 - Wed's 9-week low.

USD/JPY - 109.76.. Although DLR extended previous gain to 109.75 at European open Thur, intra-day retreat in US yields briefly knocked price to 109.41, subsequent rally in US yields in NY later sent DLR to session highs of 109.78.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback over n as long as 107.49 holds, gain twd 2020 peak at 112.22 may be seen in Q4 of 2021. A weekly close below 109. 07 would prolong choppy sideways swings n risk weakness twd 107.49 but only break there shifts risk to downside for stronger retracement to 106.05/10.

Today, dlr's rally fm Wed's 9-week 108.73 trough to 109.78 suggests fall fm 111.65 (Jul) has made a low as said bottom was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, abv 109.77/82 would encourage for further headway to 110.28, then 110.59 (upbeat US NFP perhaps). Below 109.41 risks 109.05/15.