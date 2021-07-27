Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 27 Jul 2021 00:08GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

110.35

55 HR EMA

110.32

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

46

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

111.18 - Jul 05 high.

110.81 - Jul 07 high.

110.59 - Last week's high (Fri).

Support

110.02 - Last Thur's low.

109.81 - Last Wed's low.

109.34 - Last Tue's low.

USD/JPY - 110.33.. Despite DLR's firmness at Tokyo open Mon, failure to penetrate last week's high at 110.59 (Fri) n renewed yen buying knocked price to 110.13 in European morning b4 rebounding in tandem with US yields to 110.42.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted higher to a 15-month peak of 111.65 in early Jul after a retreat to 107.49 in Apr, subsequent cross-inspired fall to 109.54 in Jul signals long-awaited correction has taken place as 111.65 top was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators n weakness to 108. 57 is seen. Last Mon's rally FM 109.07 may head two 110.81, abv, 111.65 again.

Today, DLR's rally from 109.07 to as high as 110.59 last week signals the recent decline FM Jul's 111.65 peaks has made a low there n as long as 110.02 sup holds, gain two 110.81 is likely, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price below 111.18. Only below 110.02 risks 109.81, possibly 109.65.