Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 27 Jul 2021 00:08GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
110.35
55 HR EMA
110.32
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
46
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
111.18 - Jul 05 high.
110.81 - Jul 07 high.
110.59 - Last week's high (Fri).
Support
110.02 - Last Thur's low.
109.81 - Last Wed's low.
109.34 - Last Tue's low.
USD/JPY - 110.33.. Despite DLR's firmness at Tokyo open Mon, failure to penetrate last week's high at 110.59 (Fri) n renewed yen buying knocked price to 110.13 in European morning b4 rebounding in tandem with US yields to 110.42.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted higher to a 15-month peak of 111.65 in early Jul after a retreat to 107.49 in Apr, subsequent cross-inspired fall to 109.54 in Jul signals long-awaited correction has taken place as 111.65 top was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators n weakness to 108. 57 is seen. Last Mon's rally FM 109.07 may head two 110.81, abv, 111.65 again.
Today, DLR's rally from 109.07 to as high as 110.59 last week signals the recent decline FM Jul's 111.65 peaks has made a low there n as long as 110.02 sup holds, gain two 110.81 is likely, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price below 111.18. Only below 110.02 risks 109.81, possibly 109.65.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
