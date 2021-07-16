Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 16 Jul 2021 00:21GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

109.89

55 HR EMA

110.04

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

39

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

110.42 - Wed's European morning low (now res).

110.21 - Tue's low (now res).

110.08 - Thur's high.

Support

109.72 - Thur's low.

109.54 - Jul's near 1-month low (8th).

109.20 - Jun's low (07).

USD/JPY - 109.80.. Although DLR continued to decline from this week's 110.69 high (Wed) to 109.72 in European morning on cross-buying in yen, price rebounded in tandem with the U.S. yields to 110.08 in NY b4 falling back to 109.79.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted higher to a 15-month peak of 111.65 in early Jul after a retreat to 107.49 in Apr, last week's fall n Thur's cross-inspired selloff to 109.54 signals long-awaited correction has taken place as 111.65 top was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators n weakness to 109.20 is seen but 108.19 (38.2% r of 102.60-111.65) should hold.

Today, DLR's decline from 110.69 to 109.72 suggests correction FM Jul's 109.54 low has ended n as price has fallen after recovery to 110.08, weakness two 109.20 (Jun low) is envisaged, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 108.95/00. Only abv 110.08 risks 110.42, break, 110.69.