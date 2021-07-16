Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 16 Jul 2021 00:21GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
109.89
55 HR EMA
110.04
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
39
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
110.42 - Wed's European morning low (now res).
110.21 - Tue's low (now res).
110.08 - Thur's high.
Support
109.72 - Thur's low.
109.54 - Jul's near 1-month low (8th).
109.20 - Jun's low (07).
USD/JPY - 109.80.. Although DLR continued to decline from this week's 110.69 high (Wed) to 109.72 in European morning on cross-buying in yen, price rebounded in tandem with the U.S. yields to 110.08 in NY b4 falling back to 109.79.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted higher to a 15-month peak of 111.65 in early Jul after a retreat to 107.49 in Apr, last week's fall n Thur's cross-inspired selloff to 109.54 signals long-awaited correction has taken place as 111.65 top was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators n weakness to 109.20 is seen but 108.19 (38.2% r of 102.60-111.65) should hold.
Today, DLR's decline from 110.69 to 109.72 suggests correction FM Jul's 109.54 low has ended n as price has fallen after recovery to 110.08, weakness two 109.20 (Jun low) is envisaged, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 108.95/00. Only abv 110.08 risks 110.42, break, 110.69.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
