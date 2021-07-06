Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 06 Jul 2021 00:02GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

110.97

55 HR EMA

111.07

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

43

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

111.65 - Last Fri's fresh 15-month high.

111.36 - Last Thur's NY low (now res).

111.18 - Mon's high.

Support

110.80 - Mon's low.

110.75 - Last Tue's top (now sup).

110.43 - Last week's low (Wed).

USD/JPY - 110.94.. Dlr briefly penetrated Fri's 110.96 to 110.94 in NZ on Mon following decline FM Fri's 15-month peak of 111.65, the price briefly recovered to 111.18 in Asia b4 hitting session lows of 110.80 in the European morning.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, the subsequent rally to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has retained bullishness. Dlr's gain to a 15-month high of 111.65 last Fri would head to 112.22 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 112.66. Only below sup at 109.43 signals temp. top made n risks 109.20, then later 108.57.

Today, as Fri's 111.65 high was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent drop to 110.80 on broad-based USD's weakness signals recent up move has made a temp. top n would head to 110.75, 'bullish conver- gences' on hourly oscillators should keep dlr abv 110.43 n bring rebound.