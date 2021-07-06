Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 06 Jul 2021 00:02GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
110.97
55 HR EMA
111.07
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
43
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
111.65 - Last Fri's fresh 15-month high.
111.36 - Last Thur's NY low (now res).
111.18 - Mon's high.
Support
110.80 - Mon's low.
110.75 - Last Tue's top (now sup).
110.43 - Last week's low (Wed).
USD/JPY - 110.94.. Dlr briefly penetrated Fri's 110.96 to 110.94 in NZ on Mon following decline FM Fri's 15-month peak of 111.65, the price briefly recovered to 111.18 in Asia b4 hitting session lows of 110.80 in the European morning.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, the subsequent rally to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has retained bullishness. Dlr's gain to a 15-month high of 111.65 last Fri would head to 112.22 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 112.66. Only below sup at 109.43 signals temp. top made n risks 109.20, then later 108.57.
Today, as Fri's 111.65 high was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent drop to 110.80 on broad-based USD's weakness signals recent up move has made a temp. top n would head to 110.75, 'bullish conver- gences' on hourly oscillators should keep dlr abv 110.43 n bring rebound.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
