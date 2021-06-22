Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 22 Jun 2021 00:11GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

110.22

55 HR EMA

110.20

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

57

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

110.96 - 2021 1-year high (Mar 31).

110.82 - Last Thur's 10-week high.

110.48 - Last Fri's high.

Support

109.95 - Last Fri's low.

109.72 - Mon's low.

109.60 - Last week's low (Mon).

USD/JPY - 110.30.. Despite the initial fall of FM 110.26 (NZ) to session lows of 109.72 as benchmark 10-year yields tumbled to a near 4-month low in Asia, DLR quickly rebounded in tandem with US yields n later climbed to 110.34 in NY.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent gain to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has has retained bullishness. Dlr's gain to 110.82 last week after falling to 107.49 (Apr) would head to 111.15 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res 111.71. Only below sup at 108.57 signals top made n may risk weakness two 107.49.

Today, DLR's fall FM 110.82 (Thur) to 109.72 Mon suggests price is not ready to re-test 2021 110.96 peaks, however, subsequent rebound to 110.40 at Asian open suggests pullback possibly over, abv 110.48 would head to 110.82, then 110. 96. Only below 109.72 risks 109.60 but reckon price would hold well abv 109.30.