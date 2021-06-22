Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 22 Jun 2021 00:11GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
110.22
55 HR EMA
110.20
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
57
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
110.96 - 2021 1-year high (Mar 31).
110.82 - Last Thur's 10-week high.
110.48 - Last Fri's high.
Support
109.95 - Last Fri's low.
109.72 - Mon's low.
109.60 - Last week's low (Mon).
USD/JPY - 110.30.. Despite the initial fall of FM 110.26 (NZ) to session lows of 109.72 as benchmark 10-year yields tumbled to a near 4-month low in Asia, DLR quickly rebounded in tandem with US yields n later climbed to 110.34 in NY.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent gain to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has has retained bullishness. Dlr's gain to 110.82 last week after falling to 107.49 (Apr) would head to 111.15 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res 111.71. Only below sup at 108.57 signals top made n may risk weakness two 107.49.
Today, DLR's fall FM 110.82 (Thur) to 109.72 Mon suggests price is not ready to re-test 2021 110.96 peaks, however, subsequent rebound to 110.40 at Asian open suggests pullback possibly over, abv 110.48 would head to 110.82, then 110. 96. Only below 109.72 risks 109.60 but reckon price would hold well abv 109.30.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
