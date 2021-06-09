Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook
Last Update At 08 Jun 2021 00:05GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
109.46
55 HR EMA
109.49
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
52
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
110.15 - Last Fri's Asian low (low res).
109.88 - Last Wed's high.
109.63 - Mon's high.
Support
109.20 - Mon's low.
109.04 - May 27 low.
108.71 - May 25 NY low.
USD/JPY - 109.48.. Although DLR moved narrowly initially in Australian morning y'day following Mon's decline to 109.20, profit taking at Tokyo open lifted price fm 109.21 to 109.55 (Europe) b4 retreating to 109.28 in NY.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent gain to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has has retained bullish ness. As DLR has risen after Apr's fall to 107.49, price would head to 111.15 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 111.71. Below 108.47 signals top is made n may head back to 107.49 later.
Today, DLR's selloff FM 110.33 on Fri to 109.20 (Mon) suggests price is not ready to re-test 2021 top at 110.96 n stronger retracement of erratic rise FM 107.49 (Apr) to 109.04 would be seen, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 108.57 (61.8% r). Abv 109.88/93 risks 110.15.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
Gold consolidates below $1,900 amid steady USD
Gold price is hovering in a very narrow trading range with modest gains. The prices remain under pressure by an uptick in the US dollar, ETF outflow, and weak consumer demand in India. Investors turn their focus on the US CPI.
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.