Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook

Last Update At 08 Jun 2021 00:05GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

109.46

55 HR EMA

109.49

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

52

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

110.15 - Last Fri's Asian low (low res).

109.88 - Last Wed's high.

109.63 - Mon's high.

Support

109.20 - Mon's low.

109.04 - May 27 low.

108.71 - May 25 NY low.

USD/JPY - 109.48.. Although DLR moved narrowly initially in Australian morning y'day following Mon's decline to 109.20, profit taking at Tokyo open lifted price fm 109.21 to 109.55 (Europe) b4 retreating to 109.28 in NY.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent gain to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has has retained bullish ness. As DLR has risen after Apr's fall to 107.49, price would head to 111.15 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 111.71. Below 108.47 signals top is made n may head back to 107.49 later.

Today, DLR's selloff FM 110.33 on Fri to 109.20 (Mon) suggests price is not ready to re-test 2021 top at 110.96 n stronger retracement of erratic rise FM 107.49 (Apr) to 109.04 would be seen, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 108.57 (61.8% r). Abv 109.88/93 risks 110.15.